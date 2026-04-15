No objection to lift look-out circular on UK doctor in anti-BJP post case if probe reports are unavailable: Maharashtra to HC

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that it had no objection to lifting the Look Out Circular (LOC) against UK-based doctor and YouTuber Sangram Patil in case the investigation reports pertaining to the case against him are not made available within three weeks.

Patil, a consultant at the National Health Service, UK, was booked for allegedly posting objectionable content against a BJP leader, allegedly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was detained on January 10 upon his arrival at the Mumbai international airport.

The state government said that the lifting of LOC will be subject to an undertaking given by Patil and his parents that he shall return to India and appear before the Investigation Officer (IO) as and when required. It said that he will be given a 15-day advance notice if he needs to appear for interrogation.

The HC admitted Patil’s plea challenging the First Information Report (FIR) and LOC and posted it for further hearing after eight weeks. Patil has denied the allegations of making a post against PM Modi.

On March 23, Patil had sought to file an affidavit stating his intention to cooperate with the investigation agency even after he is permitted to travel back to the UK. Patil had claimed “life cannot remain in a coma” due to the action taken against him.

On Wednesday, a single-judge bench of Justice Ashwin D Bhobe was told by senior advocate Rajiv Shakdher and advocates Ujjwalkumar Chavhan and Aditya Hire for Patil that he is a doctor by profession and has been in India since January 10, after he was detained, and it has “resulted in there being a possibility of him being removed from his job” in the UK.

“He has a family (wife and a child) in England and also has patients to look after. He is on a tourist visa and not getting any pay as he cannot work in the UK. The police have not sought custodial interrogation as they do not have material. He cannot live in India for long,” Shakdher argued.

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“He is like in an open-air jail today. He cannot leave the country and is unemployed. His child and wife are there (in England). He also has patients to look after,” Shakdher argued.

Shakdher said that pending his plea, Patil may be permitted to travel to join his duties in the UK, subject to necessary terms and conditions to be laid down by the court.

He said that the petitioner would give his and his parents’ undertaking as they are permanent residents of India, assuring his appearance as and when required during the probe.

When Advocate General (AG) Milind Sathe for the state government said that the petitioner can wait for at least three months in India and let the probe be complete, Justice Bhobe orally remarked, “You cannot hold a person…you have to complete your investigation the earliest, otherwise, which you have not done as of yet.”

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AG Sathe then said that the IO in the case is attempting to expedite the investigation; however, it is taking time as certain reports are awaited.

Sathe stated that “in the event all reports are not received within 3 weeks from April 20, the state does not have objection to lifting of the LOC, subject to the petitioner giving his undertaking.”

The court asked Patil to provide his contact details and a draft undertaking to the Public Prosecutor’s office within 10 days to ensure it is in line with the state’s requirements.

The HC posted the next hearing to May 5 to accept the undertaking and pass further orders related to the lifting of LOC.