‘No mother would gamble with her child’s dignity’: Calcutta High Court rejects convict’s revenge theory in POCSO case

Observing that no mother would gamble with her child’s “dignity and childhood” to take revenge against an innocent person, the Calcutta High Court recently upheld the life imprisonment sentence in a case of sexual assault of a three-year-old girl.

A division bench of Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Ajay Kumar Gupta was dealing with a plea of a man, convicted in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

The division bench noted that the petitioner cannot be treated as a normal human being

“The petitioner cannot be treated as a normal human being for being perpetrated offence of this nature on a three-year-old girl,” the court observed.

On a petitioner’s defence that the survivor’s mother framed him to take revenge against his alcoholism, the court noted that no mother would gamble with the dignity and childhood of her minor daughter to take revenge against an innocent person.