No more extension for filing SIR claims, objections in West Bengal: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Wednesday said that it will not extend any further the time for filing claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

“No, we will not grant any further extension. There is no question. Otherwise, it will become a mockery of the system,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a two-judge bench, said.

The remarks came as Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the state, said it had filed an application highlighting some new developments concerning the state and urged the bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, to hear it Thursday.

The CJI pointed out that the court had already issued some directions regarding West Bengal. His reference was to the January 19 order by which the court had asked the Commission to publish the names of those flagged for logical discrepancies.

Sibal, however, said, “They have done something more. It’s far more serious.”

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi appearing for the ECI said “this will become an endless exercise”.

The CJI told Sibal, “We have already issued comprehensive directions.”

Sibal, however, said, “That doesn’t apply to what is happening now…It’s unheard.”

The CJI said “everyday something will happen” depending on the “politics”.

Sibal said, “It has nothing to do with politics. They cannot complete this exercise. They have only given notice to X number of people. They have to give hearing to 9 lakh people to complete that exercise. And so far they have given hearing to only 1 lakh people. The data is all there.” He urged the court to take it up at least next week if not on Thursday.

Dwivedi said, “The date of (filing) objections is almost over…The idea is they will keep on moving applications and the date will keep on extending.”

The bench then said that it will not extend the date any further and agreed to hear the matter next week.

In its January 19 order, the SC had asked the ECI to give additional 10 days from the date of publishing the list of names flagged for logical discrepancies, to file objections.

Meanwhile, the bench also fixed Thursday for hearing a plea by Tamil Nadu seeking extension to the court’s earlier directions on publication of the logical discrepancies’ list to the state.

CJI Kant orally remarked that directions issued by it with regard to the West Bengal SIR should also apply to Tamil Nadu.

Appearing for the ECI, Senior Advocate D S Naidu said, “Once we have laid down some uniform guidelines for Bengal, there is no reason it cannot be applied in Tamil Nadu. So, no order will be required.”

Naidu said he will take instructions in the matter.