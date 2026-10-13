‘No milk for baby’ on Delhi-Melbourne flight of 16 hours, airline ordered to pay Rs 50,000

The Punjab state consumer commission has ordered a foreign airline to pay Rs 50,000 after an 11-month-old baby was allegedly not provided milk during a nearly 16-hour flight from Delhi to Melbourne. The baby’s mother and grandmother also claimed that they had to share a single meal after asking the staff for food. The commission held that an airline’s failure to provide ordinary meals cannot be excused just because passengers did not request special meals.

Judicial member H P S Mahal and member Kiran Sibal of the Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing the airline’s appeal against a January 3, 2023, order of the Ropar District consumer commission directing the airline and travel agency to refund Rs 1.25 lakh for the tickets, pay Rs 25,000 as compensation and Rs 11,000 towards litigation expenses. The state commission rejected a full refund of the Rs 1.25 lakh ticket fare because the passengers had completed their journey.

“The fact that a passenger may not have opted for a special meal does not mean that the airline is absolved of its basic duty to provide the ordinary meal service forming part of the air journey, particularly when the journey was of 15-16 hours… The inconvenience and hardship caused during a journey of approximately 15-16 hours, particularly in the case of a passenger travelling with an 11-month-old child, cannot be brushed aside,” the state commission observed on October 7.

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The complaint was filed by one Jaspreet Singh, who booked three return tickets through a travel agency for his wife, their 11-month-old daughter and his mother-in-law. The tickets cost approximately Rs 1.25 lakh.

Family had to share one meal

According to Singh’s complaint, the family began its journey from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on March 4, 2020. He alleged that airline staff did not provide proper food during the journey. In an email dated March 9, 2020, Singh said his family had been told that its meals were not confirmed and that food would first be served to passengers whose meals had been confirmed.

He alleged that the family continued waiting without receiving food. When his wife protested, the staff provided one meal to his mother-in-law, which she shared with Singh’s wife. He further alleged that the airline did not even provide milk to his infant daughter.

The airline denied deficiency in service, arguing that Singh had not requested vegetarian, vegan or other special meals while booking the tickets. It maintained that meals were provided from the available menu and that specific preferences should have been communicated in advance.

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Commission rejects airline’s defence

The commission rejected the argument that the airline could not be held liable because Singh had not directly hired its services. It noted that the airline operated the flight and that his family members travelled on it, making it responsible for providing the contracted air travel service with reasonable care.

The commission considered the airline’s March 12, 2020, email promising to investigate the complaint. In a later email dated March 13, the airline said no meal request had been made and advised Singh to approach the travel agent.

Finding the explanation unconvincing, the commission said the airline had not produced enough material to establish that the complaint was factually incorrect or that the necessary food and reasonable facilities had been provided. It upheld the finding of deficiency in service.

The district commission had directed both the airline and the travel agency to refund Rs 1.25 lakh with seven per cent annual interest from the date of ticket purchase, besides paying Rs 25,000 as compensation and Rs 11,000 in litigation expenses.

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The state commission held that a full refund was disproportionate because the passengers had completed the journey and received the principal service for which they had paid. However, it said the hardship of a 15 to 16-hour journey, particularly with an infant, could not be brushed aside. It modified the earlier order and directed the airline to pay Rs 50,000 as a composite amount for compensation for mental agony and harassment and litigation expenses.

Takeaway

Airlines cannot use the absence of a special meal request to escape their basic responsibility to provide ordinary meals during a long-haul flight. If an airline fails to provide the contracted service, passengers can approach a consumer commission for relief.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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