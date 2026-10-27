‘No’ means ‘no’ even if survivor is fiancée, rules Himachal High Court in rape case

“No” had to mean “no”, and being in a relationship did not give a man the “license” to sexually assault his fiancée, the Himachal Pradesh High Court said while denying anticipatory bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting his fiancée and causing injuries to her.

Justice Chirag Bhanu Singh described the man’s conduct as “totally inhuman”, reflecting a “barbaric and diabolical mindset” and noted that the woman’s allegations were supported by medical evidence, including burn marks and other injuries on her body.

“Even if in a relationship, it did not give him a license to ravish the prosecutrix (woman) sexually and that too, in such a barbaric way. ‘No’ had to mean a ‘No’. Even the conduct of the petitioner (man) after the grant of interim protection leaves much to be desired,” the October 12 order read.