‘No’ means ‘no’ even if survivor is fiancée, rules Himachal High Court in rape case

No automatic consent because of relationship
The case arose after the woman approached the police with a complaint alleging that the man had sexually assaulted and physically abused her while they were living together in August.
She also claimed that she had earlier been hospitalised for 15 days because of a neck injury allegedly caused by the accused. According to her, the accused used intoxicants, which she objected to.
Justice Chirag Bhanu Singh observed that anticipatory bail is intended to safeguard individual rights, but courts must also consider the interests of justice and fair play.
The man, through senior advocate N S Chandel, argued that the two had been in a relationship for about 10 years and were engaged. He submitted that the woman filed the complaint two days after the alleged incident.
He claimed that he had been falsely implicated and that there was no direct or indirect evidence connecting him to the alleged crime. He also argued that he should be granted anticipatory bail as there was no apprehension of his fleeing from justice.
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The man claimed that he is the sole breadwinner of the family, and his detention would not advance the cause of justice in any manner when the investigations are also stated to be complete.
The woman’s counsel, advocate Sheetal Vyas, argued that a live-in relationship did not automatically establish consent for the alleged acts. She further submitted that the accused had been contacting, influencing, pressuring and intimidating the woman and other witnesses even after the bail petition was filed.
‘Barbaric and diabolical mindset’
The high court noted that the woman had filed the complaint two days after the alleged incident. However, it held that, considering the nature of their relationship, the delay could not be considered fatal to the prosecution at the bail stage.
The court said the woman’s injuries reflected a “barbaric and diabolical mindset”, particularly in view of the long-standing relationship between the two.
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It observed that anticipatory bail is intended to safeguard individual rights, but courts must also consider the interests of justice and fair play. It further emphasised that public interest must be considered while deciding such bail applications.
“Therefore, the gravity of the offence and the impact the crime has on society have to be weighed by the courts, though, keeping in view facts and circumstances of each individual case,” the court added.
Accordingly, the high court denied anticipatory bail to the man and dismissed his plea.