‘No’ means ‘no’ even if survivor is fiancée, rules Himachal High Court in rape case

The woman had been in a relationship with the man for around 10 years, and the two were engaged and living together when he allegedly sexually assaulted and injured her.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiOct 27, 2026 04:01 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh High Court rape fiancée sexual assaultThe Himachal Pradesh High Court said the woman’s injuries reflected a “barbaric and a diabolical mindset”. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

“No” had to mean “no”, and being in a relationship did not give a man the “license” to sexually assault his fiancée, the Himachal Pradesh High Court said while denying anticipatory bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting his fiancée and causing injuries to her.

Justice Chirag Bhanu Singh described the man’s conduct as “totally inhuman”, reflecting a “barbaric and diabolical mindset” and noted that the woman’s allegations were supported by medical evidence, including burn marks and other injuries on her body.

“Even if in a relationship, it did not give him a license to ravish the prosecutrix (woman) sexually and that too, in such a barbaric way. ‘No’ had to mean a ‘No’. Even the conduct of the petitioner (man) after the grant of interim protection leaves much to be desired,” the October 12 order read. 

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

No automatic consent because of relationship

The case arose after the woman approached the police with a complaint alleging that the man had sexually assaulted and physically abused her while they were living together in August.

She also claimed that she had earlier been hospitalised for 15 days because of a neck injury allegedly caused by the accused. According to her, the accused used intoxicants, which she objected to.

Justice Chirag Bhanu Singh Justice Chirag Bhanu Singh observed that anticipatory bail is intended to safeguard individual rights, but courts must also consider the interests of justice and fair play.

The man, through senior advocate N S Chandel, argued that the two had been in a relationship for about 10 years and were engaged. He submitted that the woman filed the complaint two days after the alleged incident.

He claimed that he had been falsely implicated and that there was no direct or indirect evidence connecting him to the alleged crime. He also argued that he should be granted anticipatory bail as there was no apprehension of his fleeing from justice.

Story continues below this ad

The man claimed that he is the sole breadwinner of the family, and his detention would not advance the cause of justice in any manner when the investigations are also stated to be complete. 

The woman’s counsel, advocate Sheetal Vyas, argued that a live-in relationship did not automatically establish consent for the alleged acts. She further submitted that the accused had been contacting, influencing, pressuring and intimidating the woman and other witnesses even after the bail petition was filed.

‘Barbaric and diabolical mindset’

The high court noted that the woman had filed the complaint two days after the alleged incident. However, it held that, considering the nature of their relationship, the delay could not be considered fatal to the prosecution at the bail stage.

The court said the woman’s injuries reflected a “barbaric and diabolical mindset”, particularly in view of the long-standing relationship between the two.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Himachal Pradesh High Court denies autistic daughter’s custody to father living in US

It observed that anticipatory bail is intended to safeguard individual rights, but courts must also consider the interests of justice and fair play. It further emphasised that public interest must be considered while deciding such bail applications.

“Therefore, the gravity of the offence and the impact the crime has on society have to be weighed by the courts, though, keeping in view facts and circumstances of each individual case,” the court added.

Accordingly, the high court denied anticipatory bail to the man and dismissed his plea. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments