No Lokpal for 6 months: HC issues notice to Punjab

PIL flags 'complete vacuum' in anti-corruption setup, says no effective steps taken by state to fill vacancy

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhApr 10, 2026 07:19 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana High CourtThe Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Punjab government over its failure to appoint a Lokpal for more than six months. (File Photo)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notice to the Punjab government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging its failure to appoint a Lokpal for over six months.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry directed the counsel for Punjab to seek specific instructions on the timeline for filling the vacancy, which has rendered the state’s anti-corruption statutory body non-functional.

The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Mehta, and argued by advocate Mayank Mathur, states that the office of the Lokpal has been lying vacant since October 8, 2025, following the retirement of the previous incumbent. It contends that despite public assurances from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in October 2025 that the appointment would be made expeditiously, no effective steps have been taken by the State.

Advocate Mathur argued that “prolonged inaction” by the authorities has created a “complete vacuum” in Punjab’s anti-corruption framework. The PIL adds that this assumes significance as the current administration had earlier abolished the State Vigilance Commission, reportedly on the assurance that the Lokpal would be strengthened as the primary anti-corruption mechanism.

The PIL argues that the absence of a functional Lokpal violates citizens’ fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. It points to the Aam Aadmi Party’s election manifesto, which promised a strong “Jan Lokpal” framework and greater autonomy for anti-corruption institutions.

Advocate Mathur pointed out how the previous AAP government in Delhi too had appointed a Lokpal after two years.

The PIL further submits that the absence of an ombudsman leaves citizens without an independent forum to address grievances involving high-ranking public functionaries, particularly amid allegations of irregularities in public contracts and illegal mining. The plea also notes that unlike the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, the Punjab Lokpal Act, 1996, lacks a mandatory mechanism to initiate the appointment process in advance of a vacancy.

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“The institution of Lokpal is a crucial statutory and constitutional safeguard… designed to provide an independent forum for redressal of complaints against corruption at the highest levels of governance,” the petition states.

The petitioner has sought a writ of mandamus directing the State to complete the appointment process within four weeks. It also urged the court to direct the state to amend the Punjab Lokpal Act, 1996, or frame rules to ensure that the process for appointing a successor is initiated well in advance to prevent such vacancies in future.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 7.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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