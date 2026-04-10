No Lokpal for 6 months: HC issues notice to Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Punjab government over its failure to appoint a Lokpal for more than six months. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notice to the Punjab government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging its failure to appoint a Lokpal for over six months.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry directed the counsel for Punjab to seek specific instructions on the timeline for filling the vacancy, which has rendered the state’s anti-corruption statutory body non-functional.

The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Mehta, and argued by advocate Mayank Mathur, states that the office of the Lokpal has been lying vacant since October 8, 2025, following the retirement of the previous incumbent. It contends that despite public assurances from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in October 2025 that the appointment would be made expeditiously, no effective steps have been taken by the State.