No live streaming of cases argued by litigants in person: Supreme Court

The Full Court decided that those who wish to appear in person will also be given the option to appear through virtual mode. If they insist on appearing in person, the conditions will apply.

THE FULL Court of the Supreme Court has approved a new protocol in cases where petitioners personally appear before it to argue their case. In its meeting on Wednesday, it resolved that such proceedings will not be live-streamed or allowed to be recorded.

The Full Court decided that those who wish to appear in person will also be given the option to appear through virtual mode. If they insist on appearing in person, the conditions will apply.

The decision comes close on the heels of the incident where a petitioner who appeared before a bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe on July 10 shouted at the judges and hurled papers before being removed by the security personnel. He also used expletives for the Chief Justice of India. The bench, however, decided not to act against him.