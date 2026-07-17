No live streaming of cases argued by litigants in person: Supreme Court

THE FULL Court of the Supreme Court has approved a new protocol in cases where petitioners personally appear before it to argue their case. In its meeting on Wednesday, it resolved that such proceedings will not be live-streamed or allowed to be recorded.
The Full Court decided that those who wish to appear in person will also be given the option to appear through virtual mode. If they insist on appearing in person, the conditions will apply.
The decision comes close on the heels of the incident where a petitioner who appeared before a bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe on July 10 shouted at the judges and hurled papers before being removed by the security personnel. He also used expletives for the Chief Justice of India. The bench, however, decided not to act against him.
The court said in its order that the petitioner, Prabal Pratap, “instead of presenting the case, made incoherent and unparliamentary utterances. We have, however, considering the condition of the petitioner above named, do not propose to take any action against him”.
Video clips of the incident were widely shared on social media.
The full court also decided that judges shall participate in the ongoing Samadhan Samaroh being organised by the Supreme Court. It will culminate in a Special Lok Adalat on August 21, 22 and 23.
To address the backlog, it was decided to take up about 100 bunch matters, which are ready for final hearing. This is expected to dispose of 9,177 cases. All these matters will be listed before appropriate benches for out-of-turn disposal.
After disposal of the bunch matters, oldest after notice cases will be taken up on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The judges also resolved to take necessary steps to simplify the Cause List and to bring uniformity in the taking up of cases. It decided to constitute a committee of judges to examine the issues and make recommendations.