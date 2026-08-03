‘No lift impacts’ house owner’s rental income, company to pay him Rs 3.35 lakh

The company had agreed to install a lift within 45 days after receiving an advance of Rs 3 lakh but allegedly stopped the work after only 10 days. 

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiAug 3, 2026 01:11 PM IST
lift Telangana consumer Rs 35,000 compensationThe consumer commission noted that the man allegedly paid an advance amount of Rs 3 lakh via cheque and the work was to commence in June 2024 and be completed within 45 days. (AI-generated image)
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A Telangana district consumer commission has held a lift installation company guilty of deficiency in service after it failed to install a lift within the agreed timeline, leaving the complainant unable to rent out his premises. The commission directed the company to refund the advance amount of Rs 3 lakh with interest and pay Rs 35,000 as compensation.

President Vakkanti Narasimha Rao, along with members P V T R Jawahar Babu and D Sreede, were hearing the complaint filed by a man from Hyderabad, who had entered into an agreement with the company to install a lift at his premises within 45 days in 2024. However, the work remained incomplete.

“There is deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party (lift installing company) for not completing the lift installation work at complainant’s premises, and due to that act the complainant has been unable to rent the premises, which caused financial loss, mental agony and inconvenience to the complainant,” the July 20 order read. 

Installation work only for 10 days

The man claimed that, on June 20, 2024, he entered into an agreement with an industrial company for the installation of a lift at his premises located at Alwal, as per mutually agreed terms and conditions. 

The total consideration for the lift installation was agreed at Rs 6.50 lakhs, and the man allegedly paid an advance amount of Rs 3 lakh via cheque on the same day. It was further agreed that the work was to commence in June 2024 and be completed within 45 days. 

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While the said company initiated certain civil works and installed rods, only approximately 10 days of work was carried out, but allegedly the work came to a standstill without justification. 

It was added that in the construction of the said lift, the frame and door dimensions were mismatched, and the structure deviated from the approved design. It was further claimed that due to prolonged delay and negligence, the installed parts are now rusted and damaged. 

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The man added that despite several attempts to reach the said company via phone calls and messages, they have neither responded nor provided any updates on the pending work, and have caused him mental agony and financial distress.

‘WhatsApp screenshots, photos show no lift installed’

The commission noted that evidence placed on record, including copies of photographs of the site location and WhatsApp screenshots and conversations with the said company, clearly shows that it had not completed the work, but despite receiving the messages on WhatsApp, the company had not completed the work and also not refunded the advance amount to the complainant. 

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It further noted that the said company had not replied to the legal notice issued by the man and had not refunded the amount to the complainant. It was further found that it had also received notice from this district commission but remained ex parte. 

The commission directed the said company to refund Rs 3 lakh along with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from the date of payment till its realisation. It was also directed to pay an amount of Rs 25,000 towards compensation for causing mental agony and inconvenience to the complainant and Rs 10,000 towards costs within 45 days. 

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Significance of ruling

This ruling highlights that a service provider that fails to complete work within the agreed timeline without justification can be held liable for deficiency in service and directed to refund the amount received along with compensation.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Telangana: 1800-4250-0333) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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