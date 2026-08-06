No law mandates quota in Akshaya Centre allotment: Kerala High Court dismisses plea

The Kerala High Court held that the allotment of an Akshaya Centre was neither a form of employment nor an appointment to an office under the state. (AI-enhanced Image)

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a disabled man’s challenge to the allotment of newly sanctioned Akshaya Centres in the state, holding that the government had no legal obligation to provide reservation while allotting Akshaya Centres in the absence of a law or an executive order in this regard.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas stated in the July 28 order, “Equality of opportunity under the constitutional scheme of Article 16 applies in matters of public employment. The said provision has no application when the engagement is as a contractor.”

The court held that though the government was empowered to make a special provision for women, etc, in these matters, such provisions could be created only by law or by government orders. “Though such special provisions can be made, either by legislation or by executive orders, the absence of such special provision for women cannot render a selection process to identify a contractor, as in the case of an Akshaya Entrepreneur, void or illegal,” the high court added.