No internet for months but bill deducted automatically, man wins Rs 22,000 relief

The commission found that despite deducting regular payment from the complainant, the company had failed to provide him quality service. (AI-generated image)

A district consumer body in Srinagar has held Reliance JioFiber liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after finding that a subscriber allegedly continued to face poor internet connectivity and was left without an internet connection since November 2025, even as the company kept deducting monthly subscription charges from his account.

President Dr Farah Deeba and member Shabnam Munshi directed the company to restore the complainant’s internet connection with consistent speeds and pay Rs 22,000 as compensation while hearing the complaint filed by one Adam Kunzun, who took a broadband connection in 2023.

“Opposite parties (JioFiber) are held liable for not only being deficient in service but also for adopting unfair trade practices towards the complainant…due to such action of the opposite parties, the complainant has suffered immense mental pain, agony, harassment and financial loss,” the July 6 order stated.