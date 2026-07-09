No internet for months but bill deducted automatically, man wins Rs 22,000 relief

4 min readNew DelhiJul 9, 2026 01:08 PM IST
A district consumer body in Srinagar has held Reliance JioFiber liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after finding that a subscriber allegedly continued to face poor internet connectivity and was left without an internet connection since November 2025, even as the company kept deducting monthly subscription charges from his account.
President Dr Farah Deeba and member Shabnam Munshi directed the company to restore the complainant’s internet connection with consistent speeds and pay Rs 22,000 as compensation while hearing the complaint filed by one Adam Kunzun, who took a broadband connection in 2023.
“Opposite parties (JioFiber) are held liable for not only being deficient in service but also for adopting unfair trade practices towards the complainant…due to such action of the opposite parties, the complainant has suffered immense mental pain, agony, harassment and financial loss,” the July 6 order stated.
The complainant claimed that he got a broadband connection in February 2023 from Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited-JioFiber, a service provider offering broadband services across the country.
He claimed that despite paying the monthly dues regularly, he experienced extremely low internet speeds and poor connectivity in 2025, which prompted him to approach the broadband company. However, he alleged that it did not provide any customer support. The complainant later expressed willingness to upgrade the existing plan for better service quality by paying higher charges.
However, it was alleged that the company again failed to provide any assistance. The complainant then tried to file a complaint online, but was unable to do so as the mobile number associated with his Jio Wi-Fi connection had been inactive for a long time. In November 2025, the complainant’s internet connection got physically disconnected when the company’s technicians were working on another customer’s line in the area, he alleged.
However, the technicians did not restore his connection, but advised to file a complaint online. It was alleged that JioFiber still automatically deducted the internet connection fee from the complainant’s account every month. Aggrieved, he moved the consumer commission.
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‘Complainant faced mental agony’
The commission found that the evidence submitted fully backed the complainant’s allegations against the company. Despite deducting regular payment from the complainant, the company had failed to provide him a quality service. It also noted that JioFiber did not choose to appear before the commission, nor did it file a written version to support its case.
Noting that the company’s arrogance in not responding to the complaint would have caused serious mental pain, agony, harassment and financial loss to the complainant, the commission held that the company’s action was not only a deficiency of service but also an unfair trade practice.
It directed the company to restore the internet connection of the complainant with consistent speeds, subject to payment of monthly dues. The company was further directed to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for subjecting the complainant to immense pain, agony, harassment and financial loss. It also directed the broadband company to pay Rs 2,000 as litigation costs within 45 days.
Significance of ruling
The ruling highlights that broadband service providers cannot continue to charge consumers for services they fail to provide. Prolonged service disruptions, poor customer support and failure to address complaints can amount to both deficiency in service and unfair trade practice under consumer law.
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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Jammu and Kashmir Consumer Commission Helpline: 1800-180-7114) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.