No interim relief for Union Minister’s son Bandi Bhageerath in POCSO case

The Telangana High Court Friday night refused to give Bandi Bhageerath, the son of a Union Minister, interim protection from arrest in a POCSO case. Bhageerath is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl multiple times in 2025.

Bhageerath’s counsel, senior advocate S Niranjan Reddy, argued that police be directed not to arrest him, adding that stringent conditions may be imposed during the interim period. However, at the end of the hearing which lasted for over two hours, Justice T Madhavi Devi said, “I have gone through the statement of the victim, though not in detail but cursorily, and at this stage, I’m not inclined to grant any interim order.”

The hearing on the case began on a dramatic note, with the court observing that there was “a smear campaign” on social media which suggested that the judge had been “influenced” in the high-profile case. “I’m not shying away from hearing the matter. I will pass orders. But this is not done,” she said.

The judge asked the girl’s counsel if they had any reservations about arguing the case before this court, to which the counsel said no and that the court may hear the matter.

Thereafter, senior advocate Reddy specifically referred to cases where interim anticipatory bail was granted for POCSO offences. He also submitted that after the FIR was filed in the present case, a statement (by the

girl) had been given and improvements were made, wherein the original offence did not allege penetrative sexual assault.

Bhageerath is accused of sexually assaulting the girl between October and December 2025. The two had allegedly met through mutual friends earlier in June 2025. In a complaint lodged at the Petbasheerabad police station on May 8, the girl’s mother alleged that Bhageerath subjected her to repeated sexual abuse and emotional blackmail. According to the complaint, Bhageerath isolated the girl and even controlled her educational career decisions.

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Police initially booked Bhageerath under charges of assault or using criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment, along with provisions of the POCSO Act. Later, once her statement was recorded, the police added the charge of aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act.

“If original offence is not alleging penetrative sexual assault, then can it be thought that subsequent improvement evokes any suspicion in your ladyship’s mind. My lord may grant me that benefit of doubt…,” Reddy argued in court.

Bhageerath also filed a complaint accusing the girl’s family of an extortion attempt. The girl’s family was forcing him to marry her or pay up Rs 5 crore, he had alleged.

Meanwhile, the State’s counsel submitted that the girl was a minor and said that there was no question of granting the petitioner anticipatory bail in a POCSO case. The counsel further pointed out that the petitioner has an influential background. “What will be the fear in the mind of the victim…,” the counsel said.