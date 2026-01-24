No intention to act against Newslaundry journalist, clarifies HC

The court also clarified that it is not trying to gag the media following wide circulation of the court’s earlier remarks from Thursday on social media platforms.

google-preferred-btn
journalist Manisha Pande, Manisha Pande, delhi high court, act against Newslaundry journalist, Om Prakash Shukla, Indian express news, current affairsJustice Shankar on Friday, called the lawyers of both sides to the court specifically for issuing the clarification. The case was not originally listed for Friday.

A day after the Delhi High Court made “certain strong” oral remarks against journalist Manisha Pande, objecting to her remarks during a show, the court on Friday clarified that it does not intend to act against her or prejudice her career.

The court also clarified that it is not trying to gag the media following wide circulation of the court’s earlier remarks from Thursday on social media platforms.

A division bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla, on Thursday, while dealing with appeals by TV Today, the broadcasting arm of the India Today Group, and Newslaundry, pertaining to copyright infringement and defamation, had orally objected to the use of an unparliamentary word and had also remarked that Pande “doesn’t know the basic fundamentals of decency in reporting.”

The court had then also orally remarked that it won’t mind adding Pande as a party to the litigation and that it may pass an order which may place her entire career in “disarray.”

Justice Shankar on Friday, called the lawyers of both sides to the court specifically for issuing the clarification. The case was not originally listed for Friday.

Addressing the counsel, Justice Shankar orally said, “We don’t intend to act against that journalist or to prejudice their career, and I think the counsel who were here were persons of maturity who understood the spirit in which those statements were made.”

He further added, “this is intended for all who are reporting (on court cases) …we are not trying to cut down or gag the media…but while doing so, keep in mind the consequences of that reporting…In yesterday’s hearing, that one para was taken out and made subject matter of a separate post which then floated all over social media and thousands of hate messages were received…If that is going to be the consequence, what will happen is, that we (Bench) will stop interacting (with the Bar).”

Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Since the early 2000s, various right-wing groups have been seeking the closure of the mosque, a ban on Friday namaz there, and the installation of a Saraswati idol in the complex.
Saraswati puja, Friday namaz converge at Bhojshala, under shadow of heavy security
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
India bowling vs New zealand
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Varanasi
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement