No intention to act against Newslaundry journalist, clarifies HC

Justice Shankar on Friday, called the lawyers of both sides to the court specifically for issuing the clarification. The case was not originally listed for Friday.

A day after the Delhi High Court made “certain strong” oral remarks against journalist Manisha Pande, objecting to her remarks during a show, the court on Friday clarified that it does not intend to act against her or prejudice her career.

The court also clarified that it is not trying to gag the media following wide circulation of the court’s earlier remarks from Thursday on social media platforms.

A division bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla, on Thursday, while dealing with appeals by TV Today, the broadcasting arm of the India Today Group, and Newslaundry, pertaining to copyright infringement and defamation, had orally objected to the use of an unparliamentary word and had also remarked that Pande “doesn’t know the basic fundamentals of decency in reporting.”