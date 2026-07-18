‘Promised marriage, sold her to brothel’: Court convicts man who trafficked minor girl

The Gauhati High Court recently upheld the 14-year jail term awarded to a man who had sold a minor girl to a brothel after promising to marry her, saying the absence of injury marks on the survivor doesn’t mean there was no assault.

A bench of Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma observed that the appellant lured the minor survivor by falsely promising marriage to push her into prostitution.

“We find that the learned trial court has properly appreciated the evidence and that the appellants have failed to establish that the prosecution case is a fabricated case. We would also like to add that it is settled law that absence of injury marks on the body of the victim, does not mean that the victim had not been raped,” the July 14 order said.

The survivor was working as a domestic help at the informant’s house, and on the pretext of going to a pharmacy, left with the appellant, who later allegedly sold her to a brothel in Siliguri, run by the co-accused. Later, the police rescued her after she had spent three days there.

Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Sanjeev Kumar upheld a conviction of a man for selling a minor girl to a brothel. Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Sanjeev Kumar upheld a conviction of a man for selling a minor girl to a brothel.

‘Survivor sold to brothel’

Following a complaint filed on July 21, 2020, a case was registered under the IPC for Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against both accused under various provisions of the IPC, POCSO Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Advocate S Biswas for the accused submitted that the prosecution had failed to prove that the survivor was sold for prostitution or that the co-accused woman was operating a brothel. It was argued that the prosecution did not obtain anything from the co-accused’s house.

That the age of the survivor has not been proved, since the author of the birth certificate did not adduce further evidence in the court; the doctor’s evidence showed that, as per the radiological examination done upon the victim, she was 18 to 20 years old, and that there was no injury mark on the body of the victim.

Story continues below this ad

S Sharma, amicus curiae for the survivor, submitted that she had identified the co-accused/ brothel owner and had seen her giving the appellant Rs 500 for tea. Thereafter, the appellant left, telling her that he would return by night. However, he did not return. Instead, the survivor was subjected to sexual intercourse by unknown persons.

‘No injury marks do not mean rape did not happen’

The court observed that the absence of injury marks on a rape survivor’s body does not mean that rape did not occur. It held that the prosecution had established that the survivor was sold by the appellant to the brothel owner.

The court held that there was no reason to doubt the truthfulness of the survivor’s testimony and, in fact, her testimony inspires the confidence of the court, and in view of the material on record observed that it implied that the survivor was subjected to sexual assault in a brothel.

The court found that the appellant had lured the survivor on the false pretext of marriage before selling her for prostitution, attracting an offence under Section 366 of IPC. It added that the appellant had not been convicted under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, but had rightly been convicted under Section 6/17, which governs the punishment for aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act, as he was the person who sold her to the brothel owner for prostitution.