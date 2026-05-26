No immunity for rank: High court rejects Army Major’s plea to halt dowry harassment probe amid 9-month delay
The Army Major's wife lodged a criminal case accusing her husband and his family members of dowry-related harassment even as the latter claimed the FIR was filed as a “counter-blast” to a divorce plea.
The Rajasthan High Court has refused to shield an Indian Army Major and his mother in a dowry harassment case, holding that an officer’s military rank cannot become a reason to halt a criminal investigation.
Rejecting pleas to quash a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the officer’s wife, the court also ruled that a nine-month delay in filing the complaint was not sufficient to throw out the case at the threshold.
Justice Munnuri Laxman was hearing two connected criminal miscellaneous petitions filed by the Army officer and his mother, challenging the FIR registered on April 20 for offences under sections 85 (cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
Justice Munnuri Laxman clarified that if the police intended to take coercive action during the probe, they must first comply with the procedural safeguards mandated by the apex court.
“The rank of the petitioner is not relevant for the investigation to be done in the present proceedings. There is no ground to interfere in the present matters by exercising the inherent jurisdiction of this Court,” the judge said on May 25, making it clear that social or professional status cannot interfere with the criminal justice process.
Wife accused husband, in-laws of dowry harassment
The complainant, the wife of an Army Major, lodged a criminal case accusing her husband and his family members of dowry-related harassment and cruelty.
The FIR was registered at Mahila Thana, Jodhpur City East, on April 20.
Seeking relief from the high court, the accused argued that the complaint had been filed after a delay of nearly nine months and therefore lacked credibility.
The petitioners also claimed that the FIR was a “counter-blast” to a divorce petition filed by the officer against his wife.
During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioners also stressed that the officer was serving in the Indian Army and sought interference by the high court before the investigation could proceed further.
The state, however, opposed the petitions and argued that the allegations disclosed cognisable offences which required proper investigation.
After examining the contents of the complaint, the Rajasthan High Court concluded that the allegations over dowry harassment prima facie attracted the offences mentioned in the FIR and there was no legal ground to quash the proceedings at this stage.
The bench specifically rejected the argument that a delay in lodging the FIR automatically weakened the prosecution’s case.
The delay, as alleged, is not a ground to quash the case since such a complaint is not “barred by limitation”, the court observed.
The ruling is significant because delay in filing complaints is frequently cited by accused persons in matrimonial disputes while seeking quashing of criminal proceedings.
The high court said that the Army officer’s designation could not influence the investigation process in the dowry case.
The observation reinforces the judiciary’s consistent position that all accused persons are subject to the same criminal law framework, irrespective of their official status or position.
Limited protection against arrest
Although the high court dismissed the petitions seeking quashing of the FIR, it granted limited protection to the petitioners by directing police authorities to follow the safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar v State of Bihar judgment.
The petitioners’ counsel had argued that the Supreme Court’s guidelines against automatic arrests in offences punishable with imprisonment below seven years must be followed during the investigation.
Accepting this submission in part, the high court clarified that if the police intended to take coercive action during the probe, they must first comply with the procedural safeguards mandated by the apex court.
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The Rajasthan High Court dismissed both criminal miscellaneous petitions and allowed the investigation in the dowry harassment case to proceed.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More