No immunity for rank: High court rejects Army Major’s plea to halt dowry harassment probe amid 9-month delay

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioners said the officer was serving in the Army and sought interference by the high court before the probe could proceed. (AI-generated image)

The Rajasthan High Court has refused to shield an Indian Army Major and his mother in a dowry harassment case, holding that an officer’s military rank cannot become a reason to halt a criminal investigation.

Rejecting pleas to quash a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the officer’s wife, the court also ruled that a nine-month delay in filing the complaint was not sufficient to throw out the case at the threshold.

Justice Munnuri Laxman was hearing two connected criminal miscellaneous petitions filed by the Army officer and his mother, challenging the FIR registered on April 20 for offences under sections 85 (cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.