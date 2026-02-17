‘No hard and fast rule…to verify age of bride, bridegroom’: Karnataka HC respite for wedding hall owner in child marriage case

In June 2024, a supervisor of the Women and Child Development Department lodged a police complaint alleging that a minor girl, aged about 17 years and eight months, had delivered a child at a primary health centre.

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a case registered against a wedding hall owner, who was booked by the police under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, after a marriage function involving a minor girl was held at the premises.

Justice Rajesh Rai K allowed the petition filed by Abdul Hameed and quashed the proceedings initiated against him.

In its order dated February 9, the court said, “There is no such hard and fast rule that the owner of the marriage hall should verify the age proof of the bride and bridegroom while renting out the wedding hall. It cannot be said that the petitioner has the knowledge and intention along with the other accused persons to perform the marriage of the minor victim with accused No.1. Hence the offences chargesheeted against the petitioner do not attract against him.”