‘No hard and fast rule…to verify age of bride, bridegroom’: Karnataka HC respite for wedding hall owner in child marriage case

A wedding hall owner in Karnataka’s Vijayapura was booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, after a minor girl got married at the premises.

Written by: Mustafa Plumber
3 min readBengaluruFeb 17, 2026 02:23 PM IST
karnatakaIn June 2024, a supervisor of the Women and Child Development Department lodged a police complaint alleging that a minor girl, aged about 17 years and eight months, had delivered a child at a primary health centre.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a case registered against a wedding hall owner, who was booked by the police under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, after a marriage function involving a minor girl was held at the premises.

Justice Rajesh Rai K allowed the petition filed by Abdul Hameed and quashed the proceedings initiated against him.

In its order dated February 9, the court said, “There is no such hard and fast rule that the owner of the marriage hall should verify the age proof of the bride and bridegroom while renting out the wedding hall. It cannot be said that the petitioner has the knowledge and intention along with the other accused persons to perform the marriage of the minor victim with accused No.1. Hence the offences chargesheeted against the petitioner do not attract against him.”

In June 2024, a supervisor of the Women and Child Development Department lodged a police complaint alleging that a minor girl, aged about 17 years and eight months, had delivered a child at a primary health centre. She sought that action be taken against those concerned for arranging the marriage and against the individual who married the minor.

Acting on the complaint, the police had registered the case against six people, including Hameed, the owner of a wedding hall in Vijayapura, where the wedding of the girl and the accused No.1 (husband) was performed.

Advocate Shaikh Yusuf Shaikh Salumh, appearing for Hameed, contended that he was not aware of the age of the minor, and that since he did not have the knowledge that the victim was a minor, the chargesheeted offences are not attracted against him.

The bench in its order noted that the marriage hall was booked by the parents of accused No.1 (husband) and the victim with the employees of the petitioner. The court emphasised that the continuation of criminal proceedings against any person on the basis of a frivolous or vexatious complaint is something very serious and would tarnish the image of the person against whom such allegations are levelled.

Story continues below this ad

Further, the bench in its order said that it need not restrict itself only to the stage of a case, but is empowered to take into account the overall circumstances leading to the initiation/registration of the case as well as the materials collected in the course of investigation.

The court then allowed the petition and held, “Even if entire allegations in the FIR and charge sheet materials are taken into consideration, no case has been made against the petitioner for the offences alleged against him.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said that the preliminary probe report on the Learjet 45 crash was expected to be released “very soon”.
Ajit Pawar plane crash | Foreign technical support called in to retrieve cockpit recorder data: AAIB
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said that the preliminary probe report on the Learjet 45 crash was expected to be released “very soon”.
Ajit Pawar plane crash | Foreign technical support called in to retrieve cockpit recorder data: AAIB
The land was alleged to have a market value of around Rs 1,800 crore but was reportedly acquired for Rs 300 crore by Amedia Enterprises LLP. (Photo/X @parthajitpawar)
Kharage panel clears Parth Pawar in Rs 1,800-crore Pune land deal row
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
Seyon teaser: According to the makers, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer will blend rooted emotions, mass appeal, and wholesome entertainment for audiences across generations.
Seyon teaser: Kamal Haasan hands over 'Virumaandi' baton to Sivakarthikeyan as he gears up to 'unleash hell'. Watch
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao shuts down health speculation amid weight transformation, says 'was eating 2 pizzas, lot of sweets and my fav aloo parathas, biryani'
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
ChatGPT gets a security boost with lockdown mode and risk warnings
lockdown mode tightly limits how ChatGPT interacts with external systems.(File Photo)
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
Rajkummar Rao shuts down health speculation amid weight transformation, says 'was eating 2 pizzas, lot of sweets and my fav aloo parathas, biryani'
Rajkummar Rao
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement