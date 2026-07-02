‘No grievance from those deprived’: Calcutta High Court on petition against ration-voter link

The matter will next be heard on July 21. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday reprimanded a farm labourers’ union over its petition challenging the BJP government’s decision to deny ration benefits to those excluded from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, stating “not a single grievance” has been voiced by anyone yet.

The HC observation comes days after the Supreme Court declined to urgently list a petition filed by Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity challenging the government decision and asked the body to approach the HC instead.

Hearing the matter, the Division Bench said, “Not a single petition has been filed by anyone who is deprived, but your organisation is crying. No grievance has been ventilated by any person before any court so far.”