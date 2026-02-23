No graduation, no LLB: Why national consumer commission ordered Jaipur college to refund fees

“There has been no negligence/deficiency in service on the part of the Opposite Party College since the Opposite Party was under the bona fide impression that the Complainant is duly qualified, as represented by him,” said the NCDRC on February 4.
Commission’s findings: No negligence by college
After carefully reviewing the material, the national consumer commission concluded that there was no deficiency in service on the part of the college.
The bench observed that the institution had acted under a bona fide impression that the complainant was duly qualified, based on the representation made at the time of admission.
The counsel stated that the college was willing to refund the actual amount paid by the complainant.
The amount included Rs 6,000 towards admission fees and Rs 860 and Rs 750 towards miscellaneous charges totalling Rs 7,610.
Balanced approach
The decision reflects a pragmatic and balanced approach.
On one hand, the commission recognised that the student did not meet the mandatory eligibility criteria and that the college had not acted negligently.
On the other, it ensured restitution of the fees paid, with interest, to prevent unjust enrichment.
The ruling sends a subtle but important message: educational institutions must exercise due diligence at the stage of admission, but students also bear responsibility for accurately representing their qualifications.
