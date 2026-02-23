No graduation, no LLB: Why national consumer commission ordered Jaipur college to refund fees

The national consumer body held that the orders of the district forum and the state commission were unsustainable and set them aside. (Image generated using AI)

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed a Jaipur-based law college to refund Rs 7,610 along with 8 per cent annual interest to a student who was found ineligible for admission to its LLB course.

At the same time, the commission held that the college was not guilty of any negligence or deficiency in service.

The national consumer commission said that the lack of basic qualification was revealed only before the first-year examination forms were submitted to the institution. (File photo) The national consumer commission said that the lack of basic qualification was revealed only before the first-year examination forms were submitted to the institution. (File photo)

A bench of Presiding Member AVM J Rajendra (Retd) and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was hearing an appeal of Bharat Law College, Jaipur against directions of the Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

“There has been no negligence/deficiency in service on the part of the Opposite Party College since the Opposite Party was under the bona fide impression that the Complainant is duly qualified, as represented by him,” said the NCDRC on February 4.