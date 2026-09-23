No full wedding album for this Kerala bride, photographer told to pay her Rs 1 lakh

4 min readNew DelhiSep 23, 2026 04:30 PM IST
A Kerala consumer commission has directed a wedding photographer to pay Rs 1.05 lakh to a bride who got married in December 2022, after finding that he had failed to provide the complete wedding photographs and videos promised under the package. It held that the photographer had “destroyed her most valuable day”, her wedding day, which is “beyond evaluation”.
The photographer had agreed to provide a complete wedding package, including albums, edited photographs and videos within 30 days. However, the bride said he delivered only a few photographs and one short video despite repeated follow-ups.
President Priya S, along with member V Balakrishnan, of the Kozhikode District Consumer Commission were hearing the complaint filed by the woman, who had hired the photographer after finding his work on Instagram.
“The act of the opposite party (photographer) caused the complainant great loss and damage, besides mental tension, trauma and inconvenience and loss of value of money as well as destroyed the complainant’s most valuable day like her wedding day. This loss, which the complainant faced, is beyond evaluation,” the August 21 order read.
Received few photos, one video only
The woman claimed that she got information about the services of the photographer through an Instagram page for a good wedding photo shoot and to get a premium package for her wedding ceremony.
She alleged that she took a wedding package of Rs 1 lakh from the photographer, in which he agreed to cover the wedding pictures for her mehndi, nikah, and reception in December 2022. She allegedly made the complete payment, and the photographer promised to deliver the photographs and videos within 30 days. However, she did not receive the same after 30 days and approached the photographer.
She alleged that he later made excuses and kept delaying the delivery, while sending only a few photographs and one short video.
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She said the photographer did not provide the mehndi photographs, other edited photographs, a 120-page wedding album or a 120-page mini album. She then approached the commission seeking compensation.
‘Proved beyond doubt’
It was noted that the photographer did not appear before the commission and did not file his version. The commission noted the woman’s allegation that the photographer’s conduct was “unjust and unfair”.
“It is very much evident that this act of the opposite party (photographer) is against the rights of the complainant, and the service of the opposite party is absolutely deficient in nature and not satisfied to any extent,” it held.
The commission held that the photographer was deficient in service and engaged in unfair trade, and proved “beyond any doubt”, and the woman should be compensated properly.
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Accordingly, the commission ordered the photographer to refund Rs 80,000 to the complainant and to pay an amount of Rs 25,000 as compensation for the hardship and mental agony suffered within 30 days.
Takeaway
This ruling highlights that failure to deliver a promised service can amount to deficiency in service, with the consumer commission ordering both a refund and compensation for the hardship caused to the consumer.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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