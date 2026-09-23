No full wedding album for this Kerala bride, photographer told to pay her Rs 1 lakh

The commission held that the photographer had “destroyed the bride's most valuable day”, which is “beyond evaluation”. (AI-generated image)

A Kerala consumer commission has directed a wedding photographer to pay Rs 1.05 lakh to a bride who got married in December 2022, after finding that he had failed to provide the complete wedding photographs and videos promised under the package. It held that the photographer had “destroyed her most valuable day”, her wedding day, which is “beyond evaluation”.

The photographer had agreed to provide a complete wedding package, including albums, edited photographs and videos within 30 days. However, the bride said he delivered only a few photographs and one short video despite repeated follow-ups.

President Priya S, along with member V Balakrishnan, of the Kozhikode District Consumer Commission were hearing the complaint filed by the woman, who had hired the photographer after finding his work on Instagram.