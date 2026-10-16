No fuel-powered motorboats, jet skis in Dal Lake, orders Jammu and Kashmir High Court

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has prohibited the use of fuel-powered motorboats and jet skis in Dal Lake until further orders, citing concerns over pollution and the need to protect the lake’s ecosystem.

A bench of Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri, on October 14, directed the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Tourism Department, and the police to ensure that no fuel-powered motorboat, including motorised shikaras, or jet ski operates in the lake.

“We direct that in case any motorised boat is allowed to ply or is reported to ply, it shall be held as contempt of today’s order of this court, and therefore the officers concerned shall take a strict view by restricting and prohibiting such operations,” the order read.