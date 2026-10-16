No fuel-powered motorboats, jet skis in Dal Lake, orders Jammu and Kashmir High Court

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The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has prohibited the use of fuel-powered motorboats and jet skis in Dal Lake until further orders, citing concerns over pollution.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiOct 16, 2026 12:03 PM IST
jammu and kashmir high court dal lake boat water pollutionThe government's counsel said pollution in the Dal Lake is an issue which the authorities wished to address while balancing tourist activities and the lake’s cleanliness. (Express File Photo)
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The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has prohibited the use of fuel-powered motorboats and jet skis in Dal Lake until further orders, citing concerns over pollution and the need to protect the lake’s ecosystem.

A bench of Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri, on October 14, directed the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Tourism Department, and the police to ensure that no fuel-powered motorboat, including motorised shikaras, or jet ski operates in the lake.

“We direct that in case any motorised boat is allowed to ply or is reported to ply, it shall be held as contempt of today’s order of this court, and therefore the officers concerned shall take a strict view by restricting and prohibiting such operations,” the order read.

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Ban on fuel-powered motorboats, jet skis

The directions came while hearing a petition on the licensing and renewal process for motorboats operating in Dal Lake. It was argued that the process of granting permission for motorboats needs to be uniform, transparent, and environmentally sound. It was also submitted that jet skis, motorboats, or anything that is motorable is likely to damage the lake’s ecosystem, and hence, a regulated and protective approach needs to be adopted in a uniform manner.

The government’s counsel submitted that Dal Lake pollution is an issue which the authorities wish to address and ensure that the lake’s sanctity is maintained while drawing a balance between tourist activities and the cleanliness of the lake.

chief justice pushpendra singh bhati and justice rajesh sekhri jammu and kashmir high court dal lake pollution Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri passed the order on October 14.

It was further added that Dal Lake has a significant role in the civilisation of this territory due to which the authorities are strongly committed to its betterment and will take a scientific and expert-oriented approach to decide licensing issues related to tourism activities, particularly where a motor is used.

The court noted that in modern times, when lake systems have become a growing concern for civilisation, steps are being taken to exclude activities which would cause pollution. The bench stressed that it would be important that whatever policy is framed is more reasonable while balancing tourism activities, pollution, as well as the uniformity between the players involved.

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“This court is not hesitant to observe that solar boats and electric boats could be a solution for balancing the equities between tourism and the sustenance of lakes,” the court said.

It thus ordered, “The respondent authorities LCMA, Tourism, and Police shall ensure that no motorboat, whether it be a shikara motorboat, or Jet Ski which operates by fuel, is operated in the Dal Lake until further orders.”

Any violation of the direction would amount to contempt of court, the court warned, and directed the authorities to strictly restrict and prohibit such operations. It, however, clarified that boats used by the administration and other authorities for emergency services, law and order, disaster management and safety are exempted from the prohibition.

The court also directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to formulate a comprehensive policy on motorised boats in consultation with experts, keeping in view the need to minimise pollution while balancing tourism and environmental concerns.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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