No ‘first honour’ for any community: Madras High Court bans discrimination at Madurai temples ahead of major festival

Observing that there shall not be any discrimination in religious celebration, the Madras High Court has directed the formation of a representative committee to conduct the Kumbabishegam festival at several temples in Melapanankadi village of Madurai, scheduled for February 8.
Justice S Srimathy was hearing a plea of a man seeking direction to the local authorities to form a committee comprising members of all communities for the celebration of the Kumbabishegam festival.
Justice S Srimathy said that the fit person, along with this committee, shall be responsible for the conduct of the Kumbabishegam festival. (Image enhanced using AI)
“The Kumbabishekam cannot be conducted by an individual, especially when there are five communities in the village,” the court said on February 2.
The order added that there shall not be any “first honour” to any person or community, and there shall be no discrimination.
Karupasamy Temple and Arulmighu Muthumariamman Temple are situated in the same village.
There are five community people residing in the same village.
On January 21, the court directed the Hindu religious and charitable endowments department to appoint a ‘fit person’.
It is submitted that a fit person (in Tamil Nadu, a fit person is a legal, administrative appointee designated by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to temporarily manage temple affairs) was already appointed on January 29.
The issue now is who should conduct the Kumbabishekam festival.
A person from the village claims the right to conduct the Kumbabishekam.
The Kumbabishekam cannot be conducted by an individual, especially when there are five communities in the village, and the order has already been passed for the appointment of a fit person.
It would be appropriate to form a committee including the said villagers.
A fit person is directed to appoint one person from each community and form a Committee.
The fit person, along with the committee, shall conduct the Kumbabishekam festival.
The person is directed to hand over all the relevant records to the committee and the fit person.
The petitioner, Rathinam, approached the court seeking a mandamus to direct local authorities to form a committee of members from the Mutharayar, Maravar, and Adhi Dravidar communities for the celebration of the Kumbabishegam festival.
The festival, scheduled for February 8, involves the Arulmighu Ayyanar, Arulmighu Muniyandi Swamy, Arulmighu Karupasamy, and Arulmighu Muthumariamman Temple situated at Melapanankadi, Madurai North Taluk.
The legal dispute arose when one of the responded Rajeshkannan from the village, claimed the exclusive right to conduct the Kumbabishegam.
