No ‘first honour’ for any community: Madras High Court bans discrimination at Madurai temples ahead of major festival

Observing that there shall not be any discrimination in religious celebration, the Madras High Court has directed the formation of a representative committee to conduct the Kumbabishegam festival at several temples in Melapanankadi village of Madurai, scheduled for February 8.

Justice S Srimathy was hearing a plea of a man seeking direction to the local authorities to form a committee comprising members of all communities for the celebration of the Kumbabishegam festival.

Justice S Srimathy said that the fit person, along with this committee, shall be responsible for the conduct of the Kumbabishegam festival.

“The Kumbabishekam cannot be conducted by an individual, especially when there are five communities in the village,” the court said on February 2.

The order added that there shall not be any “first honour” to any person or community, and there shall be no discrimination.