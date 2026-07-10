No end to police’s ‘fascination’ with adults marrying on their own: Court raps UP cops

The court observed that the woman was an adult who had married the man of her own free will and it had granted the couple protection against arrest in an earlier order. (AI-generated image)

The Allahabad High Court recently pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police for ‘investigating’ the marriage of two consenting adults and directed the superintendent of police (SP), Jaunpur, to explain why the husband’s father was being summoned despite a final report having already been filed in an alleged abduction case involving the couple.

A bench of Justices J J Munir and Achal Sachdev observed that the police’s fascination with adults marrying on their own did not seem to end despite the court’s reminders.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that the police should not investigate marriages, but investigate crimes, but the fascination of the police with adults marrying of their own does not seem to end,” the June 30 order read.