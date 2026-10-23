‘No duty to maintain married brother’: MP High Court upholds Rs 20,000 support to wife

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld a family court order directing a man to pay Rs 20,000 monthly maintenance to his wife, observing that while he may be responsible for supporting his widowed mother and unmarried sisters, he cannot be expected to maintain his able-bodied, married brother, who can support himself and his wife.

Dealing with a plea of husband challenging the family court order, Justice Dwarka Dhish Bansal also noted that his acquittal in a cruelty case did not negate his wife’s grounds for living separately.

“It is also pertinent to note that the petitioner/husband may be obliged to maintain his widowed mother and unmarried sisters, but with no stretch of imagination can it be said that the petitioner has an obligation/liability to maintain his major and married brother, who is an able-bodied person, competent to maintain himself and his wife,” the order said on October 13.