‘No duty to maintain married brother’: MP High Court upholds Rs 20,000 support to wife

The court noted that the family court has duly taken into consideration the liabilities of the husband while determining the quantum of maintenance payable to the wife.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiOct 23, 2026 04:15 PM IST
divorce maintenance husband wife madhya pradesh high courtThe court said that even after payment of maintenance of Rs 20,000 per month to wife, the husband is left with sufficient income to maintain the dependents of his father. (AI-generated image)
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The Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld a family court order directing a man to pay Rs 20,000 monthly maintenance to his wife, observing that while he may be responsible for supporting his widowed mother and unmarried sisters, he cannot be expected to maintain his able-bodied, married brother, who can support himself and his wife.

Dealing with a plea of husband challenging the family court order, Justice Dwarka Dhish Bansal also noted that his acquittal in a cruelty case did not negate his wife’s grounds for living separately.

“It is also pertinent to note that the petitioner/husband may be obliged to maintain his widowed mother and unmarried sisters, but with no stretch of imagination can it be said that the petitioner has an obligation/liability to maintain his major and married brother, who is an able-bodied person, competent to maintain himself and his wife,” the order said on October 13.

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The court noted that the family court has duly taken into consideration the liabilities of the husband while determining the quantum of maintenance payable to the wife. “Even after payment of maintenance of Rs 20,000 per month to the wife, the husband is left with sufficient income to maintain the dependents of his father,” it held.

Wife alleged cruelty despite criminal acquittal

The husband was challenging the family court order, which awarded Rs 20,000 to the wife as monthly maintenance. The couple got married in May 2016 and lived together. The husband submitted that after the death of his father, he was given a compassionate appointment; therefore, morally and as per law, he has a liability to maintain all the legal heirs of his father, i.e., mother (widow), two unmarried sisters, and one married brother, who was unemployed.

Appearing for the husband, advocate Ram Suphal Verma argued that although the net monthly salary of the petitioner has been found by the family court to be Rs 1 lakh, while awarding the maintenance amount of Rs 20,000 per month to the wife, it has not taken into consideration the reasonable expenses towards the maintenance of dependent family members.

On the other hand, opposing the husband’s plea, the wife argued that after marriage, the petitioner and his family members treated her with cruelty. She submitted that although in the criminal case registered under Section 498-A (domestic violence) of the IPC, the petitioner and his family members have been acquitted, she has filed an appeal, which is still pending.

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Acquittal does not negate cruelty allegations: Order

The court noted that it is undisputed that the husband’s gross salary is Rs 1.82 lakh per month and the take-home salary is Rs 1 lakh per month, and on that basis, the family court has awarded an amount of Rs 20,000 as monthly maintenance.

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Regarding the acquittal in the criminal case, the court referred to a division bench judgment and observed, “An acquittal under Section 498-A of the IPC does not wash out the statements of the wife that she was being treated with cruelty, and filing of the complaint related to Section 498-A of the IPC still has bearing on sufficient reason for separate living by wife, although it resulted in acquittal,” it held.

The court further observed that the husband had sufficient income to maintain his dependent family members even after paying maintenance to his wife. It also noted that he had deposited 50 per cent of the maintenance arrears with the high court registry instead of the family court, where the amount was required to be deposited to facilitate the wife’s withdrawal. The court viewed this conduct as indicative of mala fide intent to harass her.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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