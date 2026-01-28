‘No direct nexus’: Why Karnataka High Court discharged man after fiancee’s death over cancelled marriage

Karnataka High Court ruling: The Karnataka High Court said that marriage cancellation for unexplained or uncontrollable reasons does not prove the accused intended from the beginning to cheat the deceased.

google-preferred-btn
Karnataka High Court dowry caseKarnataka High Court News: The Karnataka High Court was hearing a plea of an accused of abetment of suicide upon cancelling marriage. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court News: The Karnataka High Court recently discharged a man charged with the offence of abetting his fiancée’s death following the cancellation of their marriage.

Discharge means the court allowed the termination of criminal proceedings before formal charges were framed against the man.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty was dealing with the plea of a man against the trial court order of dismissing his discharge application in the case related to allegedly abetment to take life and dowry demand after the cancellation of the marriage.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty karnataka high court Justice Shetty said that trial court has failed to appreciate all aspects of the matter and has erred in rejecting the discharge plea of the petitioner. (Image enhanced using AI)

The man was booked under various Sections after the victim left a note before her death.

“From a reading of the note of the deceased, it is apparent that after the marriage engagement ceremony was performed, there was a lot of exchange of communications between the petitioner and the deceased, and ultimately, it was decided to cancel the marriage,” the court observed.

The order added that, attracting the offence punishable under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) IPC, the act committed by the accused should have a direct nexus with the death.

Also Read | ‘Dying declaration should be short, Q&A format’: Karnataka High Court acquits man in burn-injury death case

Findings

  • For the purpose of attracting the offence punishable under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) IPC, the act committed by the accused should have a direct nexus with the death, and such an act should have either instigated or abetted the deceased to commit the suicide.
  • The deceased has not made any allegation against the accused about their demanding dowry after the performance of the engagement ceremony between her and the petitioner.
  • In the FIR, which is filed by her father, such an allegation is found, and even in the charge sheet, the provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act have been invoked.
  • Merely for the reason that, for certain reasons which are not forthcoming on record or which were beyond the control of the parties, the marriage was cancelled, it cannot be said that the accused had any intention from the inception to cancel the marriage and cheat the deceased and her family members.
  • The prosecution has, therefore, not made out a case even for the offences punishable under Sections 417 (punishment of cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) IPC.
  • The trial court has failed to appreciate all aspects of the matter and has erred in rejecting the discharge plea of the petitioner.
Also Read | Disagreements on diet, attire, and TV shows not cruelty: Karnataka High Court quashes dowry case

Background

  • The petitioner was chargesheeted in a crime registered for the offence punishable under Sections 306, 417, 420 read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) IPC and Sections 3 (penalty for giving or taking dowry) and 4 (penalty for demanding dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, based on the note of a woman who took her life in 2017.
  • Then, the petitioner had filed a plea under Section 227 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) seeking discharge, which the trial court dismissed.
  • Following this, he filed a plea in high court to set aside the trial court order of dismissing his discharge plea.
  • The prosecution alleged that after the couple’s (petitioner and woman) engagement in 2016, the petitioner’s mother allegedly demanded dowry.
  • When the family of the deceased woman refused to give dowry, the petitioner allegedly threatened the family to cancel the marriage.
  • It is further alleged that when the family members of the deceased asked the petitioner not to cancel the marriage, he allegedly abused them and asked them to go and die, and thereafter, notices were issued regarding the cancellation of the marriage.
  • After receipt of the said notices, the deceased had taken her life and allegedly had left behind a note.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Ajit Pawar plane crash
Sanjay Gandhi, YSR, to Ajit Pawar: Political deaths in crashes and how they reshaped politics
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh's net worth, humble lifestyle, and plans after retirement from playback singing.
Arijit Singh lives in native village, kids go to local school despite Rs 400 cr net worth: How singer's humble life explains shock retirement
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
silk route
Treks through time: Ancient trade routes you can still walk today
Amazon slashed 14,000 white-collar jobs in late October, with CEO Andy Jassy stressing the need for the company to eliminate excessive bureaucracy by trimming operational levels and ​reducing the number of managers.
Amazon to cut 16,000 corporate roles in its biggest layoffs since 2023
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
Amazon to cut 16,000 corporate roles in its biggest layoffs since 2023
Amazon slashed 14,000 white-collar jobs in late October, with CEO Andy Jassy stressing the need for the company to eliminate excessive bureaucracy by trimming operational levels and ​reducing the number of managers.
From interviews to outfit tips: 5 ways Gemini Live can help with everyday tasks
Google Gemini Live lets users interact with the AI chatbot using natural, free-flowing voice conversations.
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
Treks through time: Ancient trade routes you can still walk today
silk route
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
'Biggest torture you can give yourself': IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis
Ira Singhal stressed that UPSC exam preparations have a “terrible” effect on aspirants’ mental health
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement