‘No direct nexus’: Why Karnataka High Court discharged man after fiancee’s death over cancelled marriage

Karnataka High Court News: The Karnataka High Court was hearing a plea of an accused of abetment of suicide upon cancelling marriage. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court News: The Karnataka High Court recently discharged a man charged with the offence of abetting his fiancée’s death following the cancellation of their marriage.

Discharge means the court allowed the termination of criminal proceedings before formal charges were framed against the man.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty was dealing with the plea of a man against the trial court order of dismissing his discharge application in the case related to allegedly abetment to take life and dowry demand after the cancellation of the marriage.

Justice Shetty said that trial court has failed to appreciate all aspects of the matter and has erred in rejecting the discharge plea of the petitioner.

The man was booked under various Sections after the victim left a note before her death.