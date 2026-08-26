No death penalty for man who stabbed wife 49 times three days after childbirth

An unarmed mother, three days after she gave birth, was “stabbed 49 times” by her husband, while her six-year-old daughter watched before her father “slit her throat” in an attempt to kill her. Four years later in prison, the Orissa High Court had to decide whether the brutality warranted a death sentence or whether ordinary life imprisonment would be enough.

The court called the crime “extremely barbaric, brutal”; however, it held that it did not meet the “rarest of rare” threshold. It replaced the death sentence with life imprisonment requiring 35 years in custody.

A bench of Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak and Justice Sashikanta Mishra replaced the death sentence with life imprisonment requiring 35 years in custody before remission could be considered, observing that “It is difficult to envisage the condemned prisoner returning home after spending only 10 more years in prison or thereabouts, to his daughters, one of whom he attempted to kill.”

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“Looking at the tender age of the two children, 10 and four years, we feel that their future, in the absence of their parents, needs to be secured to the extent possible,” the August 25 order said.

The order added that “no amount of monetary recompense can assuage their loss and the lingering trauma for the rest of their lives, yet a reasonably adequate sum as compensation would afford protection to them as also help to build their lives as decently as is possible.”

Justices Manash Ranjan Pathak and Sashikanta Mishra commuted the death sentence of a man convicted of murdering his wife. Justices Manash Ranjan Pathak and Sashikanta Mishra commuted the death sentence of a man convicted of murdering his wife.

The court said that the woman was a helpless and unarmed lady, fresh from delivery of a child; the act has to be designated as a grave form of extreme culpability.

49 stabs, temporary rage or rarest of rare?

The defence argued that despite 49 stab wounds, most injuries were not on vital parts of the body and were not that deep. It said there was no definite motive or evidence of premeditation, and suggested a domestic quarrel had blown out of proportion and the convict had acted in the manner he did in a state of temporary insanity borne out of uncontrolled anger.

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The counsel argued that the prisoner deserves lenient consideration, having regard to the fact that he has no criminal antecedents before the occurrence and that his conduct in custody has been exemplary, which indicates a possibility of reformation and rehabilitation.

He submitted that even though the crime may be depicted as extremely brutal, the same by itself does not justify the death penalty, as the prosecution could not show that he had criminal tendencies.

The State argued that the accused stabbed his wife 49 times just three days after she gave birth, before slitting the throat of their six-year-old daughter. It relied on the child’s eyewitness account, the accused’s confession to his mother, medical evidence and the blood-stained knife with his fingerprints.

The State argued that exceptional depravity and brutality exhibited by the condemned man, vulnerability of a mother after childbirth and the attempt to kill the six-year-old daughter made the case rarest of rare, warranting capital punishment.

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No remission before 35 years

The court held that the prisoner should not be eligible for consideration for remission under the law unless he had served a minimum of 35 years in prison in total. It directed that the period of imprisonment already undergone shall be set off against the above period.

Along with the Rs 5 lakh awarded by the DLSA, to be kept in fixed deposits until they attain majority, the court directed the state to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the two daughters, observing that although no amount could compensate for the loss of their parents and the trauma they faced, adequate compensation could secure their future.