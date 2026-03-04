Divorce on cruelty grounds can’t be granted merely on the basis of WhatsApp chat: Bombay High Court

Observing that divorce could not be granted merely by relying on WhatsApp chats, without substantiated evidence and with no rebuttal opportunity given to the spouse, the Bombay High Court last week set aside a Nashik family court’s order that granted divorce to a man from his wife on the grounds of cruelty.

A bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande passed an order on February 27 on a plea filed by a woman challenging the family court’s ex parte order from May 2025, which granted him divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.

Advocate Shubham Sane, appearing for the woman, argued that the family court passed the order based on the sole ground of a WhatsApp chat relied on by the husband to prove cruelty by the wife.