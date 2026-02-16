‘No cooperation, no festival’, Madras High Court tells rival groups before directing state-led festivities at Moliyappalli temple

The Madras High Court was hearing the plea of a man who claimed to be the managing trustee of a temple in Moliyappalli village, which he asserted to be private and hereditary.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 07:33 PM IST
Madras High Court temple festival rival groupsThe Madras High Court found that the rival groups were claiming to be the managing trustee of the said temple. (Image is created using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Madras High Court, after observing non-cooperation from rival groups for conducting a temple festival, warned them that there would be “no festival this year” before directing a state-led celebration to avoid law and order problems.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira was dealing with a case where one S Senkottaiyan Dharmakartha sought directions to restrict the police authorities from permitting or providing protection to any other person to conduct any festival separately, in his allegedly private temple, Sree Maha Mariamman Temple situated in Moliyappalli village.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira festival temple Justice A D Jagadish Chandira noted that the temple festival is going to be held from February 17. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“If the petitioner and the rival parties are not able to come together and conduct a temple festival, it is better that no temple festival is conducted… Since it is contended that the temple festival is going to be held from 17.02.2026…there shall be a direction to the Inspector, HR & CE, Thiruchengode to conduct the festival this year,” the high court said in its February 13 order.

‘Interest of villagers protected’

  • The temple festival is to be held from February 17.
  • The Inspector of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) is directed to conduct the festival this year to ensure that both parties participate in the festival without causing law and order problems.
  • The police concerned shall grant protection for the temple festival.
Also Read | Karnataka High Court directs state government to allow ‘Hori Habba’ festival
  • Since the temple is allegedly managed by the villagers belonging to the locality, the HR&CE has no right to take over the temple.
  • This observation will sufficiently take care of the interests of the villagers.

‘Temple private and hereditary’

  • Appearing for the petitioner, advocate P Manivannan argued that his client is the managing trustee of the said temple, which is a private and hereditary temple.
  • He further mentioned that his client has been conducting the temple festival from time immemorial.
  • Manivannan also mentioned that for the present year, his client has decided to conduct an annual temple festival from February 17 to February 26.
  • It was further submitted that the petitioner had sought permission and police protection to conduct the festival through a representation, on February 14, before the police authorities concerned.
  • Manivannan also highlighted a 2024 order of this court where the same petitioner sought similar relief for the same festival.
  • Additional Public Prosecutor K M D Muhilan, on the contrary, submitted that three other persons have made representations claiming that they are the trustees of the said temple.

‘No first honour’

In another related case, the Madras High Court observed that there should not be any discrimination in religious celebrations in connection with the Kumbabishegam festival at several temples in Melapanankadi village of Madurai.

It directed the formation of a representative committee to conduct the festival concerned.

While hearing the plea of a man seeking directions to form a committee which includes the members of all communities, Justice S Srimathy said on February 2, “The Kumbabishekam cannot be conducted by an individual, especially when there are five communities in the village.”

Also Read | Karthigai festival lamp row: Madurai district authorities move SC against HC’s division bench order

The high court further emphasised that there should be no “first honour” to any person or community, nor any discrimination.

Story continues below this ad

‘Global importance’

However, in another case, the Madras High Court denied permission to a private village committee to conduct the famous Jallikattu festival, observing that the state government itself is the organiser of this internationally renowned event.

A bench of Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan was hearing the plea filed by one P Murugan seeking directions to the authorities to grant permission and provide police protection to conduct the festival in Avaniyapuram village in Madurai district.

“Considering the international importance of the Jallikattu conducted at Avaniapuram, Alanganallur and Palamedu, the State itself is directly organising the events. Therefore, the petitioner cannot have any independent request to grant permission for his Committee to conduct Jallikattu at Avaniapuram Village,” the high court said in its January 7 order.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
India AI summit 2026
For India, AI a ‘stress test’ of state capacity: CEA Nageswaran
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement