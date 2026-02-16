‘No cooperation, no festival’, Madras High Court tells rival groups before directing state-led festivities at Moliyappalli temple

The Madras High Court found that the rival groups were claiming to be the managing trustee of the said temple. (Image is created using AI)

The Madras High Court, after observing non-cooperation from rival groups for conducting a temple festival, warned them that there would be “no festival this year” before directing a state-led celebration to avoid law and order problems.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira was dealing with a case where one S Senkottaiyan Dharmakartha sought directions to restrict the police authorities from permitting or providing protection to any other person to conduct any festival separately, in his allegedly private temple, Sree Maha Mariamman Temple situated in Moliyappalli village.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira noted that the temple festival is going to be held from February 17. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice A D Jagadish Chandira noted that the temple festival is going to be held from February 17. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“If the petitioner and the rival parties are not able to come together and conduct a temple festival, it is better that no temple festival is conducted… Since it is contended that the temple festival is going to be held from 17.02.2026…there shall be a direction to the Inspector, HR & CE, Thiruchengode to conduct the festival this year,” the high court said in its February 13 order.