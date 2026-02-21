No coercive action against grandson in money laundering probe linked to deceased grandmother: Karnataka HC to ED

The Karnataka High Court Saturday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to take any coercive action against a person who is being investigated in a money laundering case linked to his deceased grandmother.

The petitioner, Anirudh Gupta, has sought to quash the proceedings and summons issued against him by the agency last month, in connection with the money laundering charges against his grandmother. The grandmother was the sole accused in a cheating case that was abated following her death in 2017.

Justice M Nagaprasanna in his interim order said, “In the light of an order in the companion petition (filed by Anirudh Gupta’s father) that no coercive steps will be taken, the petitioner whose case also springs out from the same offence is also entitled of same order…”