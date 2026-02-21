No coercive action against grandson in money laundering probe linked to deceased grandmother: Karnataka HC to ED

The Karnataka High Court Saturday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to take any coercive action against a person who is being investigated in a money laundering case linked to his deceased grandmother.
The petitioner, Anirudh Gupta, has sought to quash the proceedings and summons issued against him by the agency last month, in connection with the money laundering charges against his grandmother. The grandmother was the sole accused in a cheating case that was abated following her death in 2017.
Justice M Nagaprasanna in his interim order said, “In the light of an order in the companion petition (filed by Anirudh Gupta’s father) that no coercive steps will be taken, the petitioner whose case also springs out from the same offence is also entitled of same order…”
Additional Solicitor General Aravind Kamath argued that proceeds of crime would have to be investigated even if the sole accused has expired. He said, “The money laundering is all about proceeds of crime and it is money generated out of a criminal activity, there is no denial of criminal activity having been committed, the passing away of an accused would not extinguish the crime or the proceeds of crime.”
Justice Nagaprasanna orally observed, “If there is no crime, then how can you proceed to the proceeds of crime?”
Senior Advocate Sandesh J Chouta submitted, “Now we are turning the entire PMLA Act upside down. If the crime itself gets wiped out on the death of grandmother, how can PMLA case continue? In criminal law, as soon as the death of the sole accused takes place, the crime gets wiped out; you are presumed to be innocent. This is fundamental in criminal law.”
Following which, the court said, “This would require an answer.” In its order, it said, “List the matter on March 3; it is an understanding that the matter would be finally heard.”
The court said it would examine the issue of whether money laundering proceedings can continue against relatives of an accused when the case stood abated against the sole accused in the predicate offence.
It was alleged that the grandmother, Sarwan Kumari, had secured monetary compensation to the tune of Rs 16 crore from the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) by providing documents that were not genuine.
Six years after Kumari’s death, ED initiated criminal proceedings in 2023 against Gupta and his parents.
