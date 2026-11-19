The Kerala High Court recently directed the state government to remove the option of describing a person as an “adopted son” or “adopted daughter” in legal heirship certificates, observing that when society treats the child as the son or daughter of the adoptive parents, there is no need to describe the child as an ‘adopted girl’ or ‘adopted boy’ in official documents.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said that while there was nothing insulting about describing a child as adopted, such a prefix should be avoided in official records.

“…let the adopted child be shown as the daughter or son of the adoptive parents, without any prefix, while describing him/her. There is no insult in describing a child as an adopted son or adopted daughter, which is statutorily recognised, but the same should be avoided while recording in official documents,” the court said.

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Only daughter, not ‘adoptive’

The court was hearing a petition filed by a woman who had challenged a legal heirship certificate issued after her father’s death in which she was described as his “adopted daughter”. She did not dispute adoption but told the court that an official document recognising her relationship with her late father should identify her as his daughter.

The woman pointed out that she had been recognised as the daughter of her adoptive parents in all official records, including her Aadhaar, passport, ration card, voter ID, driving licence, PAN card and school certificate.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said that while there was nothing insulting about describing a child as adopted, such a prefix should be avoided in official records. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said that while there was nothing insulting about describing a child as adopted, such a prefix should be avoided in official records.

She claimed that the description of her relationship with her father as an adopted daughter is unnecessary and adversely affects her legal status and dignity.

The government advocate told the court that the government has issued guidelines directing the competent authority to issue legal heirship certificates and that, if the legal heirship certificate is to be given, while describing the adopted son or daughter, an option is provided in the e-District portal to specifically record such relationship.

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The court, however, remarked that this option should be removed by the government immediately.

“In the official records, no child shall be described as an ‘adopted son or daughter.’ Such children should be shown as “son” or “daughter”. No prefix is necessary,” the court said.

The court noted that an adopted child shall be deemed to be the child of his or her adoptive father or mother for all purposes from the date of the adoption and from such date all the ties of the child in the family of his or her birth shall be deemed to be severed and replaced by those created by the adoption in the adoptive family.

“Society will accept the adopted child as the son or daughter of the person who adopts the child. No one will call them ‘an adopted son’ or ‘an adopted daughter’ of a particular person. Therefore, society will accept a child adopted by a person as the child of the adoptive parents. When society treats the child as the son or daughter of the adoptive parents, there is no need to describe the child as an ‘adopted girl’ or ‘adopted boy’ in official documents,” the court said.

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It further directed the government to make necessary modifications in the e-District portal to ensure that there is no such option.

The court therefore directed the Tahsildar to issue a fresh legal heirship certificate, describing her relationship with her late father as “daughter” instead of “adopted daughter”, within two weeks of receiving a certified copy of the judgment.

“The 1st respondent (state) is directed to make necessary changes in the guidelines in the eDistrict Portal, deleting the option which says that, if the legal heir is an adopted child, it should be separately mentioned. The same should be done within one month from the date of receipt of a certified copy of this judgment,” the court said in its order.