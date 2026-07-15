No ‘baja’ for baraat: Groom’s father wins Rs 39,000 after wedding band fails to arrive

According to the complaint, although the band’s proprietor initially answered phone calls and assured him that the band would reach soon, he later stopped responding. (AI-generated image)

A consumer body in Himachal Pradesh recently directed a brass band troupe to pay Rs 39,000 to a man after it allegedly failed to perform for the wedding of his son despite accepting an advance payment.

President Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur of the Kangra District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Dharamshala observed that the band’s non-appearance on the auspicious occasion constitutes a gross deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

“The nonappearance of the Opposite Party and their failure to provide the promised brass band services on the auspicious occasion of the marriage ceremony of the complainant’s son constitutes a gross deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. Hence, complaint deserves to be allowed,” the order dated July 13 read.