‘No additional custody warranted’: Mumbai court grants bail to insurance agent held in MDS student suicide case

The incident came to light on March 6, when the MDS student did not come out of her bedroom and did not respond to repeated calls from her parents in their home in Antop Hill.

A Mumbai sessions court last week granted bail to a 31-year-old insurance agent, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 24-year-old Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) student last month, noting that the victim’s mental status was disturbed for some reason.

The man, an alleged former boyfriend of the woman, was arrested on March 10 after the police found a purported six-page handwritten suicide note where she allegedly mentioned being insulted by him.

“The accused is behind the bar since 38 days. The remaining pages which were procured from room of deceased are with police along with her second mobile handset. For that purpose, no additional custody to accused is warranted,” special judge G G Bhansali said in the order on April 18.