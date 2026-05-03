Law student says barred from exams despite medical condition, HC issues notice to institute

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice of motion to SVKM’s NMIMS University, Chandigarh after a 19-year-old law student challenged her debarment from the second semester examinations on the ground of attendance shortage, which she claims caused by a medical condition.
The petition, filed by Akshambari Sharma, a first-year BA-LLB (Hons.) student, contends that the university’s decision to bar her from appearing in the examinations scheduled from May 5, is arbitrary and violative of her fundamental rights.
As per the petition, the student had secured a CGPA of 7.80 in her first semester examinations held in December 2025. However, on January 31, 2026, she suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in her left foot, following which she was advised bed rest from February 1 to March 20. She claimed she has medical records to back her claims.
Despite her injury, the petitioner attended college in a wheelchair to participate in mid-term exams, quizzes and group discussions. The plea states that in March, the petitioner and her mother met the principal, who assured them that her medical condition would be considered and she would be permitted to take the second semester examinations.
However, on April 30 — just days before the exams — the petitioner received an email from the university, informing her of her debarment and advising her to either take a “year back” or seek re-admission in the same semester in the next academic session. This followed an order dated April 29, citing attendance shortage as the reason for the decision.
The petition argues that the timing of the decision — barely five days before the commencement of examinations— is unjust and in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.
Seeking relief, the petitioner has urged the high court to quash the impugned email and order and to direct the university authorities to allow her to appear in the ongoing semester examinations, taking into account her medical condition.
Hearing the matter, Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya issued a notice of motion.
The matter has been adjourned to May 4 for further hearing.