Law student says barred from exams despite medical condition, HC issues notice to institute

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice of motion to SVKM’s NMIMS University, Chandigarh after a 19-year-old law student challenged her debarment from the second semester examinations on the ground of attendance shortage, which she claims caused by a medical condition.

The petition, filed by Akshambari Sharma, a first-year BA-LLB (Hons.) student, contends that the university’s decision to bar her from appearing in the examinations scheduled from May 5, is arbitrary and violative of her fundamental rights.

As per the petition, the student had secured a CGPA of 7.80 in her first semester examinations held in December 2025. However, on January 31, 2026, she suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in her left foot, following which she was advised bed rest from February 1 to March 20. She claimed she has medical records to back her claims.