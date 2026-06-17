Forced to spend night in car after hotel denies confirmed room, man wins Rs 10,000

The complainant alleged that the hotel’s WhatsApp number was non-functional and after contacting another number provided by OYO, the hotel denied having accepted the booking. (AI-generated image)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed OYO Hotels and a Delhi-based hotel to refund Rs 176 and pay Rs 10,000 in costs to a man after he was denied a booked room and allegedly forced to spend the night in his car despite holding a confirmed reservation.

A bench of president Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat remarked that the act of the opposite parties not only amounted to the adoption of an unfair trade practice but also ran counter to the Indian tradition/belief of “Atithi Devo Bhava”.

“The act and conduct of the OPs not only amounts to adoption of unfair trade practice and rendering of deficiency in service, but also against the Indian tradition/belief of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava‘ (The Guest is GOD) which represents the core philosophy of hospitality and equivalent to respect deeply rooted in Indian Culture,” the bench observed in its order dated May 27.