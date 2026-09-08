NIA invokes Foreigners Act against 7 arrested for ‘terror conspiracy’

According to the NIA probe, the accused entered Myanmar illegally via Mizoram to allegedly conduct a pre-scheduled training on drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology for Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs) targeting the Myanmar Military Junta. (File photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) invoked sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 in its chargesheet against seven foreign nationals arrested in March this year for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India.

The chargesheet, filed on Tuesday before a special NIA court in Delhi, did not invoke the anti-terror law — Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) — against the seven foreigners, including one US national and six Ukrainians, who are accused of having links to ethnic armed groups in India.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi representing the NIA informed the court that the investigation into offences under UA(P)A has been kept pending for further probe. The agency may file a supplementary chargesheet if an offence under the Act is made out, he said.