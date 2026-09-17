US national arrested for ‘terror conspiracy’ moves Delhi court for bail

SPP Rahul Tyagi representing the NIA had informed the court that the investigation into offences under the UAPA has been kept pending for further probe. (File Photo)

The US national, among 7 foreign nationals arrested in March by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India, has moved bail before a Delhi court Thursday.

In its chargesheet filed on September 8 before a special NIA court in Delhi, the agency had invoked sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, against the seven foreigners, including one US national and six Ukrainians, who are accused of having links to ethnic armed groups in India.

It had not invoked the anti-terror law — Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) — against them.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi representing the NIA had then informed the court that the investigation into offences under the UAPA has been kept pending for further probe. The agency may file a supplementary chargesheet if an offence under the Act is made out, he added.