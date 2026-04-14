‘I Love Mohammad’ march row: NHRC seeks report on ‘house arrest of 20,000 residents’ in Uttarakhand

NHRC news: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Uttarakhand authorities over allegations that nearly 20,000 residents in Kashipur were effectively locked inside their homes following a children’s march carrying “I Love Mohammad” posters in September 2025, triggering claims of illegal detention, police excesses and coercive state action.

The commission issued the directive on April 9 after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by advocate Nadeem Uddeen, who alleged that the march was wrongly linked to a police assault incident, leading to a sweeping crackdown in the Allikhana locality of Udham Singh Nagar district.

“Let a copy of complaint be transmitted to the District Magistrate, Udham Singh Nagar and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar to ensure necessary action and submit an action taken report to this Commission within four weeks,” stated the commission’s order conveyed to the complainant via email. The Indian Express has a copy of the order.