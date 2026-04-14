‘I Love Mohammad’ march row: NHRC seeks report on ‘house arrest of 20,000 residents’ in Uttarakhand

The complaint filed before the NHRC by an advocate alleged that the march in September 2025 was wrongly linked to a police assault incident, leading to a sweeping crackdown in the Allikhana locality.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
4 min readNew DelhiApr 14, 2026 05:00 PM IST
NHRC i love mohammad march rowSecurity personnel on patrol in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly in September 2025 amid the row over 'I Love Mohammad' posters. (PTI file photo)
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NHRC news: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Uttarakhand authorities over allegations that nearly 20,000 residents in Kashipur were effectively locked inside their homes following a children’s march carrying “I Love Mohammad” posters in September 2025, triggering claims of illegal detention, police excesses and coercive state action.

The commission issued the directive on April 9 after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by advocate Nadeem Uddeen, who alleged that the march was wrongly linked to a police assault incident, leading to a sweeping crackdown in the Allikhana locality of Udham Singh Nagar district.

“Let a copy of complaint be transmitted to the District Magistrate, Udham Singh Nagar and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar to ensure necessary action and submit an action taken report to this Commission within four weeks,” stated the commission’s order conveyed to the complainant via email. The Indian Express has a copy of the order.

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‘Illegal house arrest’ of 20,000

  • According to the complaint dated September 26, 2025, thousands of residents were subjected to what has been described as “illegal house arrest” in the aftermath of the march on September 21.
  • The complainant alleged that children, shopkeepers, and bystanders were detained without due process, physically assaulted, and denied access to legal remedies.
  • According to the complaint, the incident began with a minor children’s march in the Allikhana area of Kashipur, where the participants, who were reportedly children, carried posters that read, “I Love Mohammad.” The march was described as small and peaceful in nature.
  • However, the situation escalated when this march was allegedly and incorrectly linked to a separate police assault incident. This appears to have triggered a strong response from law enforcement authorities.
  • The complaint alleges that following this, around 20,000 residents of the locality were effectively confined to their homes, amounting to what was described as an “illegal house arrest.”
  • There were claims of police excesses, including beatings, detentions of shopkeepers and bystanders, and even relatives being picked up.
NHRC i love mohammad march row2 Security personnel lathi-charge protesters during a demonstration over ‘I Love Mohammad’ posters in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, in September 2025. (PTI file photo)

Allegations of undeclared curfew, demolitions

  • The area reportedly experienced an “undeclared curfew”, restricting movement and access.
  • Additionally, there were allegations of municipal demolition drives taking place during this period, worsening conditions on the ground.
  • The situation was rendered “inhuman”, the complaint stated.
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Focus on accountability, due process

  • The NHRC’s intervention highlights concerns over alleged excessive force and possible violations of constitutional safeguards, including protection from arbitrary detention.
  • Given the scale of the allegations and the involvement of minors, the case is likely to draw closer scrutiny from human rights observers.

What lies ahead

  • Authorities are now required to conduct an inquiry and submit their findings within the stipulated timeframe.
  • Depending on the action taken report, the NHRC may recommend further action, including accountability measures, compensation, or corrective directives, as the matter continues to unfold.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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