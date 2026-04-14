‘I Love Mohammad’ march row: NHRC seeks report on ‘house arrest of 20,000 residents’ in Uttarakhand

NHRC news: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Uttarakhand authorities over allegations that nearly 20,000 residents in Kashipur were effectively locked inside their homes following a children’s march carrying “I Love Mohammad” posters in September 2025, triggering claims of illegal detention, police excesses and coercive state action.
The commission issued the directive on April 9 after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by advocate Nadeem Uddeen, who alleged that the march was wrongly linked to a police assault incident, leading to a sweeping crackdown in the Allikhana locality of Udham Singh Nagar district.
“Let a copy of complaint be transmitted to the District Magistrate, Udham Singh Nagar and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar to ensure necessary action and submit an action taken report to this Commission within four weeks,” stated the commission’s order conveyed to the complainant via email. The Indian Express has a copy of the order.
According to the complaint dated September 26, 2025, thousands of residents were subjected to what has been described as “illegal house arrest” in the aftermath of the march on September 21.
The complainant alleged that children, shopkeepers, and bystanders were detained without due process, physically assaulted, and denied access to legal remedies.
According to the complaint, the incident began with a minor children’s march in the Allikhana area of Kashipur, where the participants, who were reportedly children, carried posters that read, “I Love Mohammad.” The march was described as small and peaceful in nature.
However, the situation escalated when this march was allegedly and incorrectly linked to a separate police assault incident. This appears to have triggered a strong response from law enforcement authorities.
The complaint alleges that following this, around 20,000 residents of the locality were effectively confined to their homes, amounting to what was described as an “illegal house arrest.”
There were claims of police excesses, including beatings, detentions of shopkeepers and bystanders, and even relatives being picked up.
Security personnel lathi-charge protesters during a demonstration over ‘I Love Mohammad’ posters in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, in September 2025. (PTI file photo)
Allegations of undeclared curfew, demolitions
The area reportedly experienced an “undeclared curfew”, restricting movement and access.
Additionally, there were allegations of municipal demolition drives taking place during this period, worsening conditions on the ground.
The situation was rendered “inhuman”, the complaint stated.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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