Punjab and Haryana High Court regularises contractual NHM employees after 10 years of service, here’s why

Court says State cannot exploit workers engaged in perennial public health duties under the guise of contractual employment

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: May 25, 2026 09:33 PM IST
NHM employees regularisation HaryanaThough appointed on contractual terms, most had continued in service uninterrupted for over a decade, with some completing between 11 and 20 years. (File photo)
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In a significant ruling impacting hundreds of contractual employees under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the regularisation of employees who have completed more than 10 years of continuous service.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil passed this order in a case filed by Neeraj Rani against State of Haryana and others, along with 103 connected petitions.

The court directed the State of Haryana and the Mission Director, NHM, to regularise the services of eligible petitioners from the date of their initial appointment along with consequential benefits within eight weeks.

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The petitioners included Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), staff nurses, lab technicians, sanitation workers, drivers and other healthcare staff appointed under the NHM after advertisements, merit-based selection and issuance of appointment letters by competent authorities.

Though appointed on contractual terms, most had continued in service uninterrupted for over a decade, with some completing between 11 and 20 years.

Why the HC ordered regularisation

  • Continuous service beyond a decade: The court observed that the employees had worked uninterruptedly for more than 10 years and their services continued to be required by the State.
  • Nature of work was permanent and essential: Justice Moudgil held that the duties discharged by the employees were “essential, recurring, and integral” to the State’s healthcare obligations and not temporary or seasonal in nature.
  • NHM is an ongoing scheme: The court noted that the National Health Mission was a continuing programme with no indication of closure in the foreseeable future.
  • Appointments were made through due process: The employees were not “back-door entrants”. Their appointments followed advertisements, scrutiny of qualifications, merit lists and selection committees.
  • State functioning as employer: The judgment stressed that the employees worked under the direct control and supervision of the State Health machinery despite being labelled contractual staff.
  • Contractual label cannot defeat constitutional rights: The court ruled that constitutional guarantees under Articles 14 and 16 could not be bypassed merely by describing employees as contractual workers.
  • State cannot exploit employees: Justice Moudgil observed that the State was expected to act as a “model employer” and could not keep workers in prolonged uncertainty despite continuous need for their services.
  • Financial constraints not a valid defence: The court rejected the State’s plea regarding lack of sanctioned posts and financial limitations, holding that administrative convenience could not override constitutional obligations.
  • Uma Devi judgment distinguished: The court clarified that the Supreme Court ruling in Secretary, State of Karnataka vs Uma Devi did not apply strictly in this case because the appointments were irregular, not illegal, and had followed due process.
  • Reliance on recent Supreme Court rulings: The judgment cited several Supreme Court decisions, including Narendra Kumar Tiwari, Vinod Kumar, Jaggo, Shripal and Dharam Singh, to hold that prolonged contractual employment in perennial work amounted to exploitation.

In its observations, the court said, “The State cannot be permitted to exploit its employees or derive advantage from the vulnerability of those seeking employment.”

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The court further remarked that “administrative convenience cannot displace constitutional obligation” and that the matter could not be viewed merely “within the narrow walls of a contract”.

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The judgment also held that substantive employment rights accrue through long and continuous service, particularly where appointments were made after a fair selection process.

The High Court ultimately concluded that the petitioners’ case was fully covered by recent Supreme Court precedents favouring regularisation in cases involving long years of continuous service in perennial public functions.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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