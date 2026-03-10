Not reasonable timeline: NGT slams Delhi govt for delaying crucial 22-km Yamuna floodplain demarcation until 2026

The NGT also took note of an intervention application filed in the matter and listed the case for further hearing on March 25, 2026. (Image generated using AI)

NGT news: Pulling up authorities over delays in identifying the Yamuna floodplain in Delhi, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to expedite the demarcation of the river’s floodplain across a 22-km stretch from Wazirabad to Palla, observing that the timeline proposed by officials to complete the exercise by August 2026 was unreasonable.

The NGT principal bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad was hearing two cases initiated based on news reports concerning the delay in demarcating the Yamuna floodplains in Delhi.

We find that the timeline of August 2026 given in the above reply is not a reasonable timeline, said the NGT bench. (Image enhanced using AI) We find that the timeline of August 2026 given in the above reply is not a reasonable timeline, said the NGT bench. (Image enhanced using AI)

“We require the GNCTD to re-examine the steps which are to be taken for demarcation of the flood plain of river Yamuna and do an expeditious exercise for such demarcation at the ground level as the details have been received from the Survey of India,” said the NGT on February 27.