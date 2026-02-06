Why NGT wants Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan to follow Chhattisgarh’s ‘wetland mitra’ model

“The concept of ‘Wetland Mitra’ would be very helpful in gathering first hand information of the wetland and to inform/communicate the status of implementation of wetland rules to the concerned authorities. This will act as an eye on wetlands for better conservation and protection of the wetlands,” the NGT said on February 3.
A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member) was hearing a plea filed by one Sobran Yadav from Madhya Pradesh alleging pollution of water bodies and encroachment.
It was stated that the district collector, Tikamgarh, through an order dated August 19, 2025, had constituted a committee for identification, demarcation and protection of water bodies, including the erection of pillars, wires and buffer zones in consultation with the wetland authority.
However, the demarcation report from the executive engineer, water resources department, Tikamgarh, was still awaited, the counsel said.
