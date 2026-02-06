Why NGT wants Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan to follow Chhattisgarh’s ‘wetland mitra’ model

The NGT directed the authorities concerned are directed to protect the water bodies, identify and demarcate and protect the area by means of wire, pillars/munnars. (Image generated using AI)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that the concept of “Wetland Mitra” (friends of wetlands) adopted by Chhattisgarh would help protecting the wetlands and directed Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to submit status of these water bodies.

“The concept of ‘Wetland Mitra’ would be very helpful in gathering first hand information of the wetland and to inform/communicate the status of implementation of wetland rules to the concerned authorities. This will act as an eye on wetlands for better conservation and protection of the wetlands,” the NGT said on February 3.

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member) was hearing a plea filed by one Sobran Yadav from Madhya Pradesh alleging pollution of water bodies and encroachment.