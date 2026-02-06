Why NGT wants Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan to follow Chhattisgarh’s ‘wetland mitra’ model

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by a man from Madhya Pradesh alleging encroachment and pollution of water bodies and directed that any encroachment must be removed.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 03:27 PM IST
The NGT directed the authorities concerned are directed to protect the water bodies, identify and demarcate and protect the area by means of wire, pillars/munnars.The NGT directed the authorities concerned are directed to protect the water bodies, identify and demarcate and protect the area by means of wire, pillars/munnars. (Image generated using AI)
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that the concept of “Wetland Mitra” (friends of wetlands) adopted by Chhattisgarh would help protecting the wetlands and directed Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to submit status of these water bodies.

“The concept of ‘Wetland Mitra’ would be very helpful in gathering first hand information of the wetland and to inform/communicate the status of implementation of wetland rules to the concerned authorities. This will act as an eye on wetlands for better conservation and protection of the wetlands,” the NGT said on February 3.

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member) was hearing a plea filed by one Sobran Yadav from Madhya Pradesh alleging pollution of water bodies and encroachment.

The authorities must ensure that there should not be any encroachment within the wetland, said the NGT. The authorities must ensure that there should not be any encroachment within the wetland, said the NGT. (Image enhanced using AI)

Directions against encroachment, pollution

  • State Wetland Authority, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are directed to submit the status of erection of boundary pillars around the wetlands in the state for protection of wetlands in the state.
  • The authorities concerned are directed to protect the water bodies, identify and demarcate and protect the area by means of wire, pillars/munnars.
  • They must ensure that there should not be any encroachment within the wetland.
  • If there is any encroachment, it must be removed within a time frame following due process of law.
  • It is also to be ensured that there should not be any discharge of untreated water into the water bodies.
  • In case any violation is found, the state pollution control board is directed to take necessary action in accordance with law.
  • This must be in addition to prosecution and recovery of environmental compensation or damages according to the parameters laid down by the law.
  • Further action taken reports will be filed within two weeks by the State Wetland Authority, Collector Tikamgarh, CMO Tikamgarh.
Chhattisgarh’s initiative appreciated

  • The NGT took note of the submission made on behalf of the state of Chhattisgarh, which stated that identification and demarcation of wetlands in the state had been completed.
  • It appreciated the efforts made by the state of Chhattisgarh by appointing “Wetland Mitra” for conservation and protection of wetlands in the state.
  • The similar practice may also be adopted by the state of Madhya Pradesh as well as Rajasthan, the NGT said.
  • The NGT said that it is very essential to monitor the status of wetlands on a regular basis and take action as per norms if violations are found.
  • The state sought additional time to file a status report regarding the erection of boundary pillars around water bodies to prevent future encroachments.
  • The bench stressed that regular monitoring is essential to detect violations at an early stage and to ensure timely enforcement of wetland rules.
Case: Encroachment, violations

  • The application filed by one Sobran Yadav from Tikamgarh of Madhya Pradesh raised concerns over encroachment, lack of demarcation and discharge of untreated water into wetlands and water bodies.
  • The matter has been under consideration for monitoring compliance with environmental norms, wetland rules and earlier directions issued by the NGT.
  • The case was taken up through video conferencing on February 3, 2026.
Status reports from states

  • Advocate Prashant M Harne, counsel for the state of Madhya Pradesh informed the NGT that an action taken report had been filed a day earlier, though it was not yet on record.
  • The NGT directed the registry to trace the report and place it on record.
  • The counsel submitted that the issue of identification and demarcation of water bodies had been taken up at the district level.
  • It was stated that the district collector, Tikamgarh, through an order dated August 19, 2025, had constituted a committee for identification, demarcation and protection of water bodies, including the erection of pillars, wires and buffer zones in consultation with the wetland authority.
  • However, the demarcation report from the executive engineer, water resources department, Tikamgarh, was still awaited, the counsel said.
Pollution control, AMRUT 2.0 measures

  • The NGT was also informed that the municipal council, Tikamgarh, had prepared an action plan to prevent untreated sewage and wastewater from entering water bodies.
  • The plan had been integrated with the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) 2.0 scheme.
  • The bench underscored that no untreated water should be allowed to flow into wetlands or water bodies, warning that violations would invite strict action.
Next hearing

  • The NGT directed the State Wetland Authority, Madhya Pradesh, collector Tikamgarh and CMO
  • Tikamgarh to file action taken reports within two weeks.
  • The matter has been listed for further consideration on March 12, 2026.

