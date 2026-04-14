‘No time for leisure’: NGT slams systemic failure as Bhopal’s AQI hits hazardous 315 over illegal waste burning
The NGT was hearing a plea alleging illegal open burning of municipal solid waste at the BHEL Dussehra Ground following the Bhopal Utsav Mela, which reportedly led to hazardous air quality levels (AQI 315).
“Long future dates breach of which has taken place frequently in the past without accountability is not a convincing solution. It is a poor substitute for compliance within laid down timelines for the long past. This approach may project lack of concern or not realizing the grim ground situation crying for emergent remedial measures on priority. There is no time for leisure, reflected in timelines proposed for bridging the acknowledged gaps,” the NGT said on April 10.
The NGT made it clear that the problem reflects a broader systemic failure in waste governance. (Image enhanced using AI)
Act in ‘mission mode’
It is the mindset and determination to act in a mission mode which can produce results.
Thus, it may be necessary to brainstorm with available experts and other stakeholders in the State at different levels, and evolve models for both solid and sewage management.
These models can be fast replicated, initiate special campaigns with community/media involvement in the larger interest of protecting environment and public health with determination for prompt action.
Such brainstorming sessions may enable capacity enhancement of the regulators and the processes.
Campaigns and community involvement may result in reducing the financial and administrative load on the administration.
Compliance of environmental norms on the subject of waste management has to be of high priority.
It is high time that the state realizes its duty to law and to citizens and adopts further monitoring at its own level.
Open burning of solid waste
The case before the NGT arose from allegations of illegal open burning of municipal solid waste at the BHEL Dussehra Ground in Bhopal following the Bhojpal Utsav Mela.
The issue came to light through a newspaper report published on January 12, 2026, which described how heaps of garbage were allegedly set on fire, leading to the emission of thick toxic smoke and a sharp deterioration in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly reaching a hazardous level of 315.
The incident, occurring in a densely populated area, raised serious concerns about risks to public health and violations of environmental laws, including the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.
Highlighting these concerns and alleging recurring lapses in waste management practices by authorities, the applicant approached the NGT seeking accountability and enforcement of environmental norms.
Systemic failure beyond isolated violations
The bench made it clear that the problem reflects a broader systemic failure in waste governance.
It noted that despite existing legal frameworks such as the Solid Waste Management Rules, authorities have consistently failed to ensure effective implementation, resulting in recurring violations and environmental damage.
The tribunal emphasised that such failures are not merely administrative lapses but raise serious concerns about public health and environmental protection, both of which fall within the State’s core responsibilities.
‘Delays show lack of concern’
Taking a firm view, the NGT criticised the practice of setting extended deadlines without ensuring accountability.
The bench observed that long timelines, repeatedly breached in the past, project a “lack of concern” and fail to address the urgency of the situation.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More