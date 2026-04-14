‘No time for leisure’: NGT slams systemic failure as Bhopal’s AQI hits hazardous 315 over illegal waste burning

Campaigns and community involvement may result in reducing the financial and administrative load on the administration, said the NGT. (Image generated using AI)

NGT news: Declaring that “there is no time for leisure” in tackling India’s worsening waste crisis, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called for a mission-mode overhaul of waste management systems, warning that delays, weak accountability and fragmented governance continue to endanger public health and the environment.

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Dr Prashant Gargava (Expert Member) was hearing a plea filed by one Prabhat Pandey alleging illegal open burning of municipal solid waste at the BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) Dussehra Ground following the Bhopal Utsav Mela, which reportedly led to hazardous air quality levels (AQI 315) and raised serious violations of environmental laws.