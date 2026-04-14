‘No time for leisure’: NGT slams systemic failure as Bhopal’s AQI hits hazardous 315 over illegal waste burning

The NGT was hearing a plea alleging illegal open burning of municipal solid waste at the BHEL Dussehra Ground following the Bhopal Utsav Mela, which reportedly led to hazardous air quality levels (AQI 315).

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiApr 14, 2026 03:30 PM IST
Campaigns and community involvement may result in reducing the financial and administrative load on the administration, said the NGT.Campaigns and community involvement may result in reducing the financial and administrative load on the administration, said the NGT. (Image generated using AI)
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NGT news: Declaring that “there is no time for leisure” in tackling India’s worsening waste crisis, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called for a mission-mode overhaul of waste management systems, warning that delays, weak accountability and fragmented governance continue to endanger public health and the environment.

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Dr Prashant Gargava (Expert Member) was hearing a plea filed by one Prabhat Pandey alleging illegal open burning of municipal solid waste at the BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) Dussehra Ground following the Bhopal Utsav Mela, which reportedly led to hazardous air quality levels (AQI 315) and raised serious violations of environmental laws.

“Long future dates breach of which has taken place frequently in the past without accountability is not a convincing solution. It is a poor substitute for compliance within laid down timelines for the long past. This approach may project lack of concern or not realizing the grim ground situation crying for emergent remedial measures on priority. There is no time for leisure, reflected in timelines proposed for bridging the acknowledged gaps,” the NGT said on April 10.

The NGT made it clear that the problem reflects a broader systemic failure in waste governance. The NGT made it clear that the problem reflects a broader systemic failure in waste governance. (Image enhanced using AI)

Act in ‘mission mode’

  • It is the mindset and determination to act in a mission mode which can produce results.
  • Thus, it may be necessary to brainstorm with available experts and other stakeholders in the State at different levels, and evolve models for both solid and sewage management.
  • These models can be fast replicated, initiate special campaigns with community/media involvement in the larger interest of protecting environment and public health with determination for prompt action.
  • Such brainstorming sessions may enable capacity enhancement of the regulators and the processes.
  • Campaigns and community involvement may result in reducing the financial and administrative load on the administration.
  • It would be better to replicate the efforts made in maintaining cleanliness including enhancing public contribution and utilising sewage and solid waste management.
  • Compliance of environmental norms on the subject of waste management has to be of high priority.
  • It is high time that the state realizes its duty to law and to citizens and adopts further monitoring at its own level.

Open burning of solid waste

  • The case before the NGT arose from allegations of illegal open burning of municipal solid waste at the BHEL Dussehra Ground in Bhopal following the Bhojpal Utsav Mela.
  • The issue came to light through a newspaper report published on January 12, 2026, which described how heaps of garbage were allegedly set on fire, leading to the emission of thick toxic smoke and a sharp deterioration in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly reaching a hazardous level of 315.
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  • The incident, occurring in a densely populated area, raised serious concerns about risks to public health and violations of environmental laws, including the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.
  • Highlighting these concerns and alleging recurring lapses in waste management practices by authorities, the applicant approached the NGT seeking accountability and enforcement of environmental norms.

Systemic failure beyond isolated violations

  • The bench made it clear that the problem reflects a broader systemic failure in waste governance.
  • It noted that despite existing legal frameworks such as the Solid Waste Management Rules, authorities have consistently failed to ensure effective implementation, resulting in recurring violations and environmental damage.
  • The tribunal emphasised that such failures are not merely administrative lapses but raise serious concerns about public health and environmental protection, both of which fall within the State’s core responsibilities.

‘Delays show lack of concern’

  • Taking a firm view, the NGT criticised the practice of setting extended deadlines without ensuring accountability.
  • The bench observed that long timelines, repeatedly breached in the past, project a “lack of concern” and fail to address the urgency of the situation.
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  • It stressed that time-bound compliance is essential, and warned that deferring action only aggravates environmental degradation and associated health risks.
  • The NGT made it clear that financial constraints cannot be cited as an excuse, placing the onus squarely on state authorities to mobilise resources and act decisively.

Call for public participation and awareness

  • Recognising that administrative action alone is insufficient, the tribunal highlighted the need for greater public participation in tackling waste management challenges.
  • It called for awareness campaigns, community engagement initiatives and strategies to encourage citizen contribution.
  • The bench said people must be actively involved through awareness and participatory approaches to address the issue effectively.
  • Such measures, it noted, can help reduce administrative burden while ensuring sustainable outcomes.

Proposal for centralised state-level mechanism

  • In a key structural recommendation, the NGT called for the creation of a centralised, single-window mechanism at the state level to oversee waste management.
  • The proposed body would be headed by an officer of the rank of additional chief secretary, include representatives from key departments and function on a full-time basis.
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  • Its mandate would include preparing a comprehensive blueprint, monitoring implementation and progress, coordinating among departments and stakeholders and overseeing training and capacity building.
  • The NGT noted that the “nagging problem of waste management” remains unresolved due to lack of coordinated and sustained action.

Need for continuous monitoring, capacity building

  • The bench further emphasised the importance of regular training programmes, selection of competent service providers, simplified procedures for execution and continuous engagement with stakeholders.
  • It also highlighted the need to adopt best practices from high-performing municipal bodies to improve outcomes across regions.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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