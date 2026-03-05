‘Blackbucks are shy, must protect them’: NGT directs to reconsider quarry proposal near Vallanadu sanctuary in Tamil Nadu

The Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is dedicated to the conservation of the blackbuck, a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. (Representational image generated using AI)

NGT news: Observing that blackbucks are “very timid and shy animals” and that any anthropogenic disturbance can adversely affect them, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities to reconsider a proposal for a stone and gravel quarry near the Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu while ensuring adequate safeguards for the endangered species.

A bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana (judicial member) and Dr Prashant Gargava (expert member) was hearing a plea filed by Tuticorin resident Raja Jebadoss and set aside the rejection of the quarry proposal by the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Tamil Nadu, and remitted the matter back for fresh consideration, directing the authority to impose appropriate protective conditions for wildlife if the project is permitted.