NGT sounds alarm over surge in Olive Ridley deaths: State govts told to ‘strictly’ follow SC turtle protection rules

During the hearing, counsel for Tamil Nadu informed the NGT that the state government has laid the foundation for its first 'Sea Turtle Conservation Centre' in Chennai. (File photo)

NGT news: Taking serious note of the alarming rise in the deaths of Olive Ridley turtles along the Tamil Nadu coast, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed state and central government authorities to “strictly” implement conservation measures mandated by the Supreme Court.

A bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana (judicial member) and Dr Prashant Gargava (expert member) disposed of a suo motu plea concerning the endangered species after months of monitoring reports from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

“It would be appropriate to direct the authorities to strictly comply with the directions issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India…and to adhere to the SOPs, Government Orders, and memoranda issued in this regard, so as to ensure that there are no further deaths of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles,” the NGT said on February 17.