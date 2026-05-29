‘Unrecognised disaster’: NGT seeks response from Centre, states on heatwave conditions across India

The tribunal has sought a response on a short-term and long-term adaptation strategy to address the increasing temperature due to climatic conditions and anthropogenic activities during summers.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 29, 2026 05:30 PM IST
NGTBanda in Uttar Pradesh recorded a maximum temperature at 47.6 degrees. (File photo)
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the heatwave conditions across the country, observing that extreme heat is affecting public health, livelihoods, agriculture, water availability and the environment.

A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad registered the matter based on a news report.

“Unlike floods, cyclones or earthquakes, heat rarely leaves any dramatic visuals yet affects vast part of the country for long periods and making India most unrecognised disasters,” it noted.

The tribunal has sought a response from the Centre and several states on a short-term and long-term adaptation strategy to address the increasing temperature due to climatic conditions and anthropogenic activities during summer months.

Rising temperature impacting lives

The tribunal noted that the news highlighted that India continues to face conventional serious, intense extreme heat. It observed that rising temperatures are impacting lives, productivity, power systems, agricultural output and increasing risks of pollution, vegetation stress, wildlife fires and heat-related illnesses among humans and animals.

Highlighting the distinction between urban and rural heat stress, the NGT said cities trap and retain heat due to dense concrete structures, limited vegetation, anthropogenic heat emissions and high energy consumption patterns, while rural populations suffer because of prolonged outdoor work, limited cooling infrastructure and inadequate institutional support.

The Tribunal further observed that heatwaves are linked to climate change and anthropogenic activities therefore it emphasised the need for proper adaptation strategy.

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“There needs to be proper adaptation strategy formulated as highlighted in the news item area specific microplanning is required as the temperatures are likely to increase year after year affecting water availability and other basic needs and accordingly the adaptation measures put in place to address these,” the tribunal remarked.

It further added that response from the States and its authorities are required to have a short-term and long-term adaptation strategy to address the increasing temperature due to climatic conditions and anthropogenic activities during summer months.

The NGT impleaded the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Central Pollution Control Board and several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand, among others, as respondents in the matter.

The Tribunal has issued notices seeking responses from the authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on August 19, 2026.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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