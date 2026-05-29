‘Unrecognised disaster’: NGT seeks response from Centre, states on heatwave conditions across India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the heatwave conditions across the country, observing that extreme heat is affecting public health, livelihoods, agriculture, water availability and the environment.

A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad registered the matter based on a news report.

“Unlike floods, cyclones or earthquakes, heat rarely leaves any dramatic visuals yet affects vast part of the country for long periods and making India most unrecognised disasters,” it noted.

The tribunal has sought a response from the Centre and several states on a short-term and long-term adaptation strategy to address the increasing temperature due to climatic conditions and anthropogenic activities during summer months.