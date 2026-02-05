NGT issues urgent notice over ‘dying’ Manasbal Lake: Why 14 Jammu and Kashmir villages are under scanner

The NGT asked the central and the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee to ascertain the current status of water quality in the Manasbal lake. (Image generated using AI)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and directed pollution control authorities to assess the Manasbal Lake’s water quality and trace the sources of contamination over the alleged discharge of untreated sewage into the ecologically fragile Manasbal Wetland in Jammu and Kashmir.

The principal bench of the NGT comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member was hearing a plea filed by an environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat.

“The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (J&KPCC) are directed to ascertain the status of water quality of the wetland in question and also find out the sources of discharge of pollutants in this wetland,” the January 30 NGT order said.