NGT issues urgent notice over ‘dying’ Manasbal Lake: Why 14 Jammu and Kashmir villages are under scanner

The principal bench of the NGT comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member was hearing a plea filed by an environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat.
“The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (J&KPCC) are directed to ascertain the status of water quality of the wetland in question and also find out the sources of discharge of pollutants in this wetland,” the January 30 NGT order said.
The applicant argued that, given this protected status, the continued discharge of untreated sewage amounts not only to environmental degradation but also to a clear violation of statutory obligations imposed on the authorities.
To substantiate the environmental impact, reliance was placed on a scientific study titled “Current Status of Macrophyte Diversity and Distribution in Manasbal Lake, Kashmir, India.”
The study highlights rapid proliferation of aquatic vegetation, attributing it to nutrient enrichment caused by domestic sewage, solid waste, and agricultural runoff.
The report warns that such eutrophication leads to drastic changes in species composition and lake ecology.
It notes that “increasing macrophyte vegetation shows that lake water is receiving nutrients, which aids in the abundant growth of macrophytes,” a development that scientists consider a clear indicator of declining water quality and ecological stress.
The study further cautions that continued nutrient loading could permanently alter the lake’s natural character, making conservation and restoration far more difficult if timely action is not taken.
The applicant also referred to a newspaper report titled “Manasbal Lake’s Environmental Crisis Demands Immediate Action,” which paints a troubling picture of delayed infrastructure and weak institutional oversight.
According to the report, a sewage treatment plant project launched nearly a decade ago remains incomplete, even as untreated sewage continues to enter the lake.
The report stresses that while “substantial progress has been made,” the failure to operationalise the facility has rendered the investment ineffective.
It also highlights the absence of a permanent chief executive officer in the Manasbal Development Authority, arguing that interim administrative arrangements have hampered coordinated conservation efforts.
Special concern was raised about the Kondabal area, one of the settlements along the lake’s periphery, where unregulated construction, lack of sanitation facilities, and direct discharge of domestic waste are allegedly aggravating the lake’s degradation.
Placing the issue in a broader legal context, the applicant relied on a Supreme Court judgment dated February 8, 2017, in M K Balakrishnan & Others v. Union of India, which mandates strict protection of all identified wetlands across the country.
It was argued that since Manasbal is an identified and notified wetland, the authorities are under a constitutional and statutory duty to prevent pollution and ecological damage.
Failure to do so, the counsel for the applicant submitted, undermines not only environmental law but also the right of future generations to a clean and healthy environment.
