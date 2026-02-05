NGT issues urgent notice over ‘dying’ Manasbal Lake: Why 14 Jammu and Kashmir villages are under scanner

The NGT hearing a plea filed by an environmental activist over the alleged discharge of untreated sewage into the ecologically fragile Manasbal Wetland in Jammu and Kashmir.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 08:00 AM IST
The NGT asked the central and the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee to ascertain the current status of water quality in the Manasbal lake.The NGT asked the central and the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee to ascertain the current status of water quality in the Manasbal lake. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and directed pollution control authorities to assess the Manasbal Lake’s water quality and trace the sources of contamination over the alleged discharge of untreated sewage into the ecologically fragile Manasbal Wetland in Jammu and Kashmir.

The principal bench of the NGT comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member was hearing a plea filed by an environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat.

“The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (J&KPCC) are directed to ascertain the status of water quality of the wetland in question and also find out the sources of discharge of pollutants in this wetland,” the January 30 NGT order said.

Also Read | From ‘forcibly sealed’ to ‘scientific’ revival: NGT acts to save Betwa river in Madhya Pradesh
Taking note of the submissions, the NGT issued notice to all respondents and asked them to identify the sources of pollutant and sewage discharge. Taking note of the submissions, the NGT issued notice to all respondents and asked them to identify the sources of pollutant and sewage discharge. (Image enhanced using AI)

NGT’s directions

  • The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (J&KPCC) were directed to ascertain the current status of water quality in the Manasbal Wetland.
  • Taking note of the submissions, the NGT issued notice to all respondents.
  • Identify the sources of pollutant and sewage discharge.
  • Submit the status and action taken report at least one week before the next date of hearing, April 22.
  • The applicant is directed to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing.
Also Read | Pollution threat to existence of planet: Why National Green Tribunal invoked Roman era ‘doctrine of public trust’

Allegations of sewage discharge

  • At the heart of the petition is the allegation that untreated domestic sewage from nearly 14 villages is being discharged into the Manasbal Wetland through the Lar Canal in Ganderbal district.
  • The applicant contended that the continuous inflow of raw sewage has severely compromised the water quality of the wetland and threatens its long-term ecological sustainability.
  • Advocate Rahul Choudhary, appearing for the applicant argued that the situation reflects a systemic failure of governance.
  • The counsel submitted that despite Manasbal’s recognised ecological importance, basic safeguards such as functional sewage treatment infrastructure remain either incomplete or ineffective.
  • Photographs placed on record were cited to show visible sewage flow into the wetland, strengthening the claim of ongoing pollution.
Also Read | ‘Are we waiting to head the Indore way?’ Dirty water in taps for months, no resolution in sight at residential society in Noida Sector 29

Protected status

Also Read | Explained: Why wetlands matter to world and India

Scientific evidence of ecological degradation

  • To substantiate the environmental impact, reliance was placed on a scientific study titled “Current Status of Macrophyte Diversity and Distribution in Manasbal Lake, Kashmir, India.”
  • The study highlights rapid proliferation of aquatic vegetation, attributing it to nutrient enrichment caused by domestic sewage, solid waste, and agricultural runoff.
  • The report warns that such eutrophication leads to drastic changes in species composition and lake ecology.
  • It notes that “increasing macrophyte vegetation shows that lake water is receiving nutrients, which aids in the abundant growth of macrophytes,” a development that scientists consider a clear indicator of declining water quality and ecological stress.
  • The study further cautions that continued nutrient loading could permanently alter the lake’s natural character, making conservation and restoration far more difficult if timely action is not taken.

Incomplete sewage infrastructure, administrative gaps

  • The applicant also referred to a newspaper report titled “Manasbal Lake’s Environmental Crisis Demands Immediate Action,” which paints a troubling picture of delayed infrastructure and weak institutional oversight.
  • According to the report, a sewage treatment plant project launched nearly a decade ago remains incomplete, even as untreated sewage continues to enter the lake.
  • The report stresses that while “substantial progress has been made,” the failure to operationalise the facility has rendered the investment ineffective.
  • It also highlights the absence of a permanent chief executive officer in the Manasbal Development Authority, arguing that interim administrative arrangements have hampered coordinated conservation efforts.
  • Special concern was raised about the Kondabal area, one of the settlements along the lake’s periphery, where unregulated construction, lack of sanitation facilities, and direct discharge of domestic waste are allegedly aggravating the lake’s degradation.
Also Read | Omar Abdullah at Express Adda: ‘I find it difficult to use Union Territory and Jammu & Kashmir in the same sentence’

Supreme Court directions

  • Placing the issue in a broader legal context, the applicant relied on a Supreme Court judgment dated February 8, 2017, in M K Balakrishnan & Others v. Union of India, which mandates strict protection of all identified wetlands across the country.
  • It was argued that since Manasbal is an identified and notified wetland, the authorities are under a constitutional and statutory duty to prevent pollution and ecological damage.
  • Failure to do so, the counsel for the applicant submitted, undermines not only environmental law but also the right of future generations to a clean and healthy environment.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Energy and critical minerals in focus as Jaishankar holds talks in Washington
Energy and critical minerals in focus as Jaishankar holds talks in Washington
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Energy and critical minerals in focus as Jaishankar holds talks in Washington
Energy and critical minerals in focus as Jaishankar holds talks in Washington
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi seeks Personality Rights: What it means and why Bollywood celebrities are heading to court
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Ashmit Patel
Ashmit Patel reflects on 12-month recovery journey following an injury while playing cricket: 'I never forget that fall last January'
Edge AI pre-summit event
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Struggling to land job interviews? These 6 ChatGPT prompts are a game changer
With ChatGPT, you can use targeted prompts to get personalised feedback and strategies to get your dream job faster. (Image for representation: Freepik)
Ashmit Patel reflects on 12-month recovery journey following an injury while playing cricket: 'I never forget that fall last January'
Ashmit Patel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement