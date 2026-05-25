NGT cracks down on ‘smart traffic’ loudspeakers, orders action over noise pollution near hospitals, courts

NGT news: Pulling up the authorities over Bhopal’s high-decibel ‘smart traffic’ loudspeakers, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered authorities to curb blaring public announcement systems operating across the city, especially near hospitals, courts, schools, and residential areas, warning that citizens cannot be forced to endure unbearable noise in the name of traffic management.

A bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi was hearing a plea filed by one Rashid Noor Khan against the collector, Bhopal, and other authorities over alleged large-scale noise pollution caused by traffic public announcement systems installed under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

“While the one has right to speech, others have a right to listen or decline to listen. No body can be compelled to listen and no body can claim that he has a right to make his voice Trespass in to the ears or mind of others,” the NGT said on May 21, stressing that the right to life under Article 21 includes the right to live with dignity and in a pollution-free environment.

The matter has now been listed for further hearing on August 17.

Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi of the NGT directed to periodically monitor the level of noise, decibel assessment, noise mapping in residential and silent zones, and submit report within four weeks. (File image) Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi of the NGT directed to periodically monitor the level of noise, decibel assessment, noise mapping in residential and silent zones, and submit report within four weeks. (File image)

Discontinue, disconnect, regulate

We direct the respondent authorities to immediately discontinue, disconnect, prohibit, or regulate the operation of unauthorised and excessive noise traffic public announcement systems operating without valid permission, beyond permissible decimal limits, within residential areas and commercial areas, and within 100 meters of courts, hospitals, educational institutions, silence zones, and government offices.

We direct that the collector and superintendent of police to exercise powers and take suitable action to control it.

The state PCB is directed to periodically monitor the level of noise, permissible timings, sound intensity, decibel assessment, noise mapping in residential and silent zones, and submit the report within four weeks.

We further direct the State Pollution Control Board, Madhya Pradesh, to conduct a comprehensive study of ambient noise monitoring, decibel assessment, and acoustic survey.

Noise mapping of all traffic intersections and affected locations in Bhopal, where public traffic announcement systems are installed and working beyond the permissible limits in violation of noise pollution rules.

We further direct the state PCB to find out the mitigation mechanism/SoP governing the operation of the traffic public announcement system, including permissible timings, sound intensity and decibel limits, prohibition of artificial sirens/emergency sounds, real-time monitoring mechanisms, grievance redressal systems, periodic environmental audits, and protection of residential and silence zones.

Residents complained of ‘unbearable’ traffic announcements

According to the plea, authorities, including the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited and the traffic police, had installed amplified public announcement systems at several traffic intersections across the city to broadcast recorded advisories, warnings, and traffic instructions throughout the day.

The applicant alleged that the announcements were being played at “extremely high and unbearable sound levels,” causing severe inconvenience to residents and commuters alike.

The petition further claimed that these systems were operating not only in commercial areas but also near silence zones such as hospitals, courts, and educational institutions, allegedly violating the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

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The plea highlighted the impact of constant traffic announcements on ordinary citizens, saying the continuous noise had caused stress, irritation, sleep disturbance, communication interference, and psychological discomfort for residents, patients, litigants, students, and advocates living or working near busy intersections.

NGT says Right to peaceful life can’t be violated

Referring to the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment on noise pollution, the NGT reiterated that no individual or authority has a fundamental right to create excessive noise through loudspeakers or amplifiers.

The bench made extensive observations on the harmful effects of noise pollution, noting that excessive sound exposure can lead to hearing loss, hypertension, headaches, insomnia, cardiovascular complications and psychological disorders.

The NGT also said that prolonged exposure to loud noise could negatively affect unborn children and interfere with speech, learning and reading abilities in children.

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The tribunal remarked that while one person may have a right to speak, others equally possess the right to listen or refuse to listen.

Immediate directions issued to authorities

Taking serious note of the allegations, the NGT directed authorities to “immediately discontinue, disconnect, prohibit or regulate” traffic public announcement systems that operate without valid permission, exceed permissible decibel limits, function unlawfully in residential or commercial areas, or operate within 100 metres of hospitals, courts, educational institutions, and silence zones.

The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board was further directed to conduct a comprehensive ambient noise monitoring exercise across Bhopal.

This includes decibel assessments, acoustic surveys, and noise mapping of intersections where such systems are allegedly functioning beyond permissible limits.

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The NGT also ordered the Pollution Control Board to prepare a mitigation mechanism and standard operating procedure governing the operation of traffic announcement systems.

The mechanism must cover permissible timings, sound intensity limits, prohibition of artificial sirens, real-time monitoring systems, grievance redressal mechanisms, and periodic environmental audits.

Andhra Pradesh High Court order cited

During the hearing, counsel for the applicant relied upon a March 18 judgment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Vannakota Vara Prasad vs Union of India, where the high court had disapproved the use of loudspeaker systems at traffic intersections.

The high court had observed that people living and working near intersections may feel “miserable” because of continuous loudspeaker noise throughout the day and suggested deploying more traffic personnel instead of relying on public announcement systems.

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Police, administration asked to monitor noise levels

The NGT directed the collector and superintendent of police to exercise their powers and take suitable action to control excessive noise pollution in the city.

The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has also been asked to periodically monitor noise levels, permissible timings, and decibel assessments in residential and silence zones and submit a detailed report before the NGT within four weeks.