NGT slams National Mission for Clean Ganga over illegal bridge in Prayagraj: Single official can’t be blamed

NGT Ganga Bridge Case: From the stand of the NMCG on record, it is apparent that no such communication has been sent or action has been initiated to identify such an officer, said the NGT. (Image generated using AI)

Prayagraj Ganga bridge news: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) for failing to identify responsible officials for alleged illegal construction of a bridge over Ganga river in Prayagraj and outlined that responsibility for cannot be pinned on a single official.

The principal bench of the NGT comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, was hearing a plea filed by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Purwa) and asked the NMCG to identify the officials responsible for violating the norms.

“The officials responsible for taking the decision and proceeding further with the construction of the bridge in violation of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016 without obtaining prior permission of the NMCG are required to be identified for appropriate action,” said the NGT on January 30.