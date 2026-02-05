NGT slams National Mission for Clean Ganga over illegal bridge in Prayagraj: Single official can’t be blamed

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 04:11 PM IST
NGT Ganga Bridge Case: From the stand of the NMCG on record, it is apparent that no such communication has been sent or action has been initiated to identify such an officer, said the NGT. (Image generated using AI)
The principal bench of the NGT comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, was hearing a plea filed by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Purwa) and asked the NMCG to identify the officials responsible for violating the norms.
The NMCG has not placed any communication on record identifying those responsible for taking such a decision, said the NGT. (Image enhanced using AI)
Findings
The reply of the NMCG reflects that it is intending to take action only against the project director of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) which is the executing agency for the construction of the bridge.
