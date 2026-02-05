NGT slams National Mission for Clean Ganga over illegal bridge in Prayagraj: Single official can’t be blamed

Prayagraj Ganga bridge news: The NGT was hearing a plea was hearing a plea alleging violations in construction of a railway bridge on river Ganga in Parayagraj.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 04:11 PM IST
From the stand of the NMCG on record, it is apparent that no such communication has been sent or action has been initiated to identify such an officer, said the NGT.NGT Ganga Bridge Case: From the stand of the NMCG on record, it is apparent that no such communication has been sent or action has been initiated to identify such an officer, said the NGT. (Image generated using AI)
Prayagraj Ganga bridge news: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) for failing to identify responsible officials for alleged illegal construction of a bridge over Ganga river in Prayagraj and outlined that responsibility for cannot be pinned on a single official.

The principal bench of the NGT comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, was hearing a plea filed by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Purwa) and asked the NMCG to identify the officials responsible for violating the norms.

“The officials responsible for taking the decision and proceeding further with the construction of the bridge in violation of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016 without obtaining prior permission of the NMCG are required to be identified for appropriate action,” said the NGT on January 30.

The NMCG has not placed on record any communication to those responsible for taking such a decision and proceeding without complying with the rules, said the NGT. The NMCG has not placed any communication on record identifying those responsible for taking such a decision, said the NGT. (Image enhanced using AI)

Findings

  • The reply of the NMCG reflects that it is intending to take action only against the project director of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) which is the executing agency for the construction of the bridge.
  • It was the responsibility of the head of the district level committee under the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016 to ensure that the 2016 Order is not violated within his district.
  • The NMCG has not placed on record any communication to those responsible for taking such a decision and proceeding with the same without complying with the requirement of 2016 Order.
  • The matter has been adjourned on several dates and replies have been filed, but this fact has not been disclosed.
  • From the stand of the NMCG on record, it is apparent that no such communication has been sent or action has been initiated to identify such an officer.
  • Hence, we require the NMCG as also the respondent number five to do the needful in terms of the observations made.
  • Submit the report at least one week before the next date of hearing, April 23.
Background

  • Bharatiya Kisan Union (Purwa) approached the NGT in 2024 alleging violations in construction of a railway bridge between Daraganj and Jhunsi in Parayagraj.
  • The applicant alleged that the bridge was constructed on the flood plains of river Ganga and across the river without any prior approval from the NMCG.
  • This was a violation in terms of provisions of the river Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities order, 2016.
  • There was a further allegation that the muck generated during the construction was being thrown in the river Ganga.
  • The action taken report submitted by the NMCG to the NGT stated that, in accordance with the principles of natural justice, the project director of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).
  • He had been granted an opportunity of hearing before any final decision was taken against him.
  • The RVNL was the executing agency for the bridge.
  • However, the NGT noted that the report clearly indicated NMCG’s intention to proceed only against the project director.
  • The bench found this decision of the NMCG wholly inadequate.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

