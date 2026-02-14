‘Meddlesome bystanders’ or genuine concern? NGT’s stern warning while reviewing Gwalior iron ore mining project

The appeal was filed by Surjeet Singh against the environmental clearance issued by the Madhya Pradesh State Environment Impact Assessment Authority in 2024. (Image generated using AI)

With inputs from Sumit Kumar Singh

National Green Tribunal news: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently observed that concerned citizens can approach it in cases of genuine environmental harm but “meddlesome bystanders” should not be allowed to abuse the process of court.

A bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (judicial member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (expert member) was hearing a challenge to the environmental clearance (EC) granted for an iron ore mining project in Santau village of Gwalior district.

The NGT bench comprised Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (judicial member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (expert member). The NGT bench comprised Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (judicial member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (expert member).

The petitioner alleged that the lease area either falls within forest land or lies in prohibited proximity to it.

“Whenever any public interest is invoked, the court must examine the case to ensure that there is, in fact, genuine public interest involved. The court must maintain strict vigilance to ensure that there is no abuse of the process of court and that, ‘ordinarily meddlesome bystanders are not granted a Visa’,” the NGT said on February 10.