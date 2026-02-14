‘Meddlesome bystanders’ or genuine concern? NGT’s stern warning while reviewing Gwalior iron ore mining project
Hearing a challenge to the environmental clearance granted for an iron ore mining project in a Gwalior village, the National Green Tribunal observed that courts must stay vigilant against frivolous litigation.
A bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (judicial member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (expert member) was hearing a challenge to the environmental clearance (EC) granted for an iron ore mining project in Santau village of Gwalior district.
The petitioner alleged that the lease area either falls within forest land or lies in prohibited proximity to it.
“Whenever any public interest is invoked, the court must examine the case to ensure that there is, in fact, genuine public interest involved. The court must maintain strict vigilance to ensure that there is no abuse of the process of court and that, ‘ordinarily meddlesome bystanders are not granted a Visa’,” the NGT said on February 10.
The clearance permits iron ore mining in 10.718 hectares in Santau village.
According to the record, the project involves open-cast, semi-mechanised mining with a production capacity of 1,13,299 tonnes per year.
The mining lease was originally sanctioned decades ago and later renewed by the state government through an order dated January 31, 2020, extending its validity from January 13, 1982, up to January 12, 2032.
Following this, Terms of Reference (ToR) were issued on August 10, 2023.
A public hearing was conducted on October 5, 2023.
The SEIAA limited actual mining operations to 4.10 hectares out of the total lease area.
It mandated a 25-metre “no mining zone” along the forest boundary, prohibited blasting, required compensatory plantation for 47 trees proposed to be felled, and directed that natural drainage systems must not be disturbed.
Counsel for the appellant argued that the land in question either qualifies as forest under the law or lies within 250 metres of forest boundaries, making mining impermissible under state circulars and Supreme Court directions.
The petitioner relied on a joint list dated May 7, 2002, submitted by the collector and divisional forest officer (DFO), Gwalior, pursuant to the Supreme Court’s December 12, 1996, order in the T N Godavarman case.
A forest department order dated October 7, 2002, directed that no mining lease shall be granted within 250 metres of forest land.
A clarificatory circular dated January 22, 2009, stated that these restrictions must also be considered at the stage of renewal of earlier mining leases.
The petitioner contended that survey numbers 361 and 378 contain “Chhota Bada Jhad Ka Jangal (small and big shrub forest)”, while survey number 337 falls within 250 metres of forest boundaries.
He further alleged that despite a 2012 committee headed by the divisional commissioner noting forest proximity, the mining officer issued an “Ekal Praman Patra (single certificate)” on April 27, 2023, stating that no approval from the divisional level forest committee was required.
“This certificate conveniently omits the fact that the land falls within forest proximity and answers the definition of forest,” the counsel submitted, alleging suppression of material facts before the SEIAA.
The petitioner also rejected the argument that he lacks locus standi.
All statutory approvals, including Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) approval of the mining plan (July 1, 2022), gram panchayat’s no-objection certificate (NOC dated January 24, 2023), and consent to establish (July 16, 2024) were duly obtained.
The respondents also stressed that the SEAC, a technical expert body, scrutinised the environmental impact assessment (EIA), mining plan, and other documents in detail during its 738th meeting before recommending the project for clearance.
“Once an expert body has applied its mind and imposed safeguards, the decision should not be lightly interfered with,” the counsel argued, relying on Supreme Court precedents that call for judicial restraint in technical environmental matters.
If the tribunal ultimately finds that the lease area falls within or too close to forest land under applicable norms, it could have significant implications for similar legacy mining leases renewed after forest protection circulars were issued.
For now, the environmental clearance dated May 22, 2024, remains under judicial examination, with the tribunal weighing questions of limitation, forest classification, procedural compliance, and the scope of environmental oversight.
