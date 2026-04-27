‘State took no effective steps’: NGT flags lapses in groundwater depletion crisis, forms expert panel
The matter stems from a 2023 news report which projected that India’s groundwater levels could fall to alarming lows. The NGT took suo motu cognisance and issued notices to multiple states and agencies.
NGT news: Pointing out a “serious lapse” by states and Union territories in enforcing groundwater regulations, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stepped in to constitute a high-powered expert committee to tackle unchecked extraction and falling water tables.
A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, was hearing a suo motu case registered based on a 2023 news report which warned that parts of the Indo-Gangetic basin had already crossed groundwater depletion tipping points, with projections indicating critically low availability in north-west India by 2025.
(L-R) NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad directed the panel to submit its report in three months.
The NGT directed the formation of a multi-disciplinary panel comprising representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, an expert from IIT Roorkee, and the Central Ground Water Authority (as nodal agency), which will examine regulatory lapses, recommend measures to curb over-extraction in critically affected regions, and suggest strategies for groundwater recharge and sustainable management.
“There is a lapse on the part of the States/UTs and their authorities in taking adequate steps to prevent the illegal drawl of groundwater and to ensure recharge of the groundwater level where it has gone below the critical point,” the NGT said on April 23.
Report triggers suo motu case
The matter stems from a news item published on October 26, 2023, which highlighted projections that India’s groundwater levels could fall to alarming lows.
Acting on this, the NGT took suo motu cognisance and issued notices to multiple states and agencies, including the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).
Subsequent reports submitted by the CGWA compiled responses from states and UTs, detailing regulatory mechanisms, enforcement actions, and groundwater usage patterns.
Widespread regulatory failures identified
After examining the data, the NGT observed systemic shortcomings in enforcement. Several states reported large numbers of illegal borewells, weak monitoring systems, and inadequate imposition of environmental compensation.
The NGT noted that although the Ministry of Jal Shakti had issued comprehensive guidelines on September 24, 2020, later amended in March 2023, implementation at the ground level remained ineffective.
“The information disclosed by the States/UTs reveals that no effective steps have been taken for levying of the environmental compensation against the illegal drawl of groundwater,” the NGT said, pointing to a major compliance gap.
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The tribunal underscored that “much action is warranted” by states to prevent illegal groundwater drawal and ensure recharge where levels have dropped below critical thresholds.
“The report filed by the CGWA reflects that much action is warranted at the end of the States/UTs and their authorities to take adequate steps for the prevention of illegal extraction of groundwater and for its recharge,” said the NGT.
Data reveals scale of problem
The CGWA’s report highlighted stark variations across 17 states and two Union territories.
In Delhi, over 20,000 illegal groundwater extraction structures were identified, with thousands sealed, yet many remain untraceable or are pending action.
Haryana issued over 1,800 show-cause notices and collected substantial penalties, yet over-exploited zones remain widespread.
Punjab reported environmental compensation running into crores imposed on hundreds of violators.
Several states, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, admitted that environmental compensation mechanisms were either not implemented or absent.
The NGT said this data clearly demonstrated “lapse on the part of the States/UTs and their authorities in taking adequate steps.”
Expert committee constituted
To address the issue, the NGT has constituted a high-level expert committee comprising representatives from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, IIT Roorkee, and the Central Ground Water Authority as the nodal agency.
The committee has been tasked with examining lapses, suggesting measures to prevent over-extraction, and recommending strategies for groundwater recharge, particularly in critically affected regions.
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The panel has been directed to submit its report within three months. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on August 25.
Focus on rejuvenation, accountability
Emphasising the urgency of the situation, the NGT stressed the need for both preventive and restorative measures.
It called for stricter enforcement, improved monitoring, and effective use of environmental compensation funds for groundwater recharge infrastructure such as check dams and water conservation systems.
The order signals increased judicial scrutiny over groundwater governance, placing accountability squarely on state authorities to address what is fast becoming one of India’s most pressing environmental crises.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More