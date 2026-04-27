‘State took no effective steps’: NGT flags lapses in groundwater depletion crisis, forms expert panel

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, the National Green Tribunal stressed the need for both preventive and restorative measures. (Image generated using AI)

NGT news: Pointing out a “serious lapse” by states and Union territories in enforcing groundwater regulations, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stepped in to constitute a high-powered expert committee to tackle unchecked extraction and falling water tables.

A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, was hearing a suo motu case registered based on a 2023 news report which warned that parts of the Indo-Gangetic basin had already crossed groundwater depletion tipping points, with projections indicating critically low availability in north-west India by 2025.

(L-R) NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad directed the panel to submit its report in three months. (L-R) NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad directed the panel to submit its report in three months.

The NGT directed the formation of a multi-disciplinary panel comprising representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, an expert from IIT Roorkee, and the Central Ground Water Authority (as nodal agency), which will examine regulatory lapses, recommend measures to curb over-extraction in critically affected regions, and suggest strategies for groundwater recharge and sustainable management.