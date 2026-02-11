NGT flays ‘greedy elite class’ on alarming ruin of water bodies, wetlands; ‘Aravallis destroyed, Bengaluru lakes vanishing’

The NGT observed that most lakes and natural bodies have been reclaimed, encroached or otherwise usurped by development activities. (Image generated using AI)

National Green Tribunal news: Referring to the universe, living beings, the creations of the almighty and citing examples of degradation of the Aravalli Hills and shrinking lakes of Bengaluru, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised grave concerns over the unchecked destruction of water bodies and wetlands across the country by the greedy “elite class”.

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (judicial member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (expert member) was hearing a plea by Shri Kalyan Rai Ji Mandir Samiti, a temple council in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, alleging pollution of a “sacred pond”, and issued directions to protect and conserve the water body.