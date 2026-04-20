Why NGT called this Chhattisgarh coal mine ‘nationally important’ amid global wars

Dependence on fossil fuels is not episodic, it's systemic, the NGT said. (Image generated using AI)

NGT news: Calling the Gare Palma Sector-II coal mine project in Chhattisgarh with the capacity of 23.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) production of “national importance” for India facing an energy crisis in the backdrop of ongoing global wars — Middle East war and Russia Ukraine war — the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has upheld the environmental clearance granted to the project.

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Dr Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member), which was hearing an appeal filed by local residents against the grant of environmental clearance dated August 13, 2024, to the project in Raigarh district.

“The project is for the energy sector for which the country and the world is facing a crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine and Mid-East War and facing the energy crisis. The State has to depend on energy and, thus, the project is of national importance. There is no illegality or irregularity in conducting the procedure or order,” the NGT said on April 17.