Nagging problem: NGT slams Madhya Pradesh officials over waste crisis

Compliance of environmental norms on the subject of waste management has to be on high priority, said the NGT. (Image generated using AI)

NGT news: Flagging a persistent governance failure in tackling waste disposal, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has warned that the “nagging problem of waste management” and directed urgent corrective measures in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district.

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member) was hearing a plea alleging non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and discharge of untreated waste into water bodies near Village Rengatola in Balaghat.

“There is need for paradigm shift in handling the situation. The nagging problem of waste management stares the administration in the face and remains unresolved to the detriment of environment and public health. First change required is to set up a centralised single window mechanism for planning, capacity building and monitoring of waste management at the State level,” the NGT said on April 28.