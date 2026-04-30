Nagging problem: NGT slams Madhya Pradesh officials over waste crisis

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member) was hearing a plea alleging non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and discharge of untreated waste into water bodies near Village Rengatola in Balaghat.
“There is need for paradigm shift in handling the situation. The nagging problem of waste management stares the administration in the face and remains unresolved to the detriment of environment and public health. First change required is to set up a centralised single window mechanism for planning, capacity building and monitoring of waste management at the State level,” the NGT said on April 28.
Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member) of the NGT said that there is no time for leisure when it comes to waste management. (Image enhanced using AI)
NGT: Mission mode for results
It is the mindset and determination to act in a mission mode which can produce results.
Thus, it may be necessary to brain storm with available experts and other stake holders in the state at different levels, evolve models for both solid and sewage management.
The said model can be fast replicated, initiate special campaigns with community/media involvement in the larger interest of protecting environment and public health with determination for prompt action.
Such brain storming sessions may enable capacity enhancement of the regulators and the processes.
Campaigns and community involvement may result in reducing the financial and administrative load on the administration.
It would be better to replicate the efforts made in maintaining cleanliness, including enhancing public contribution and utilising for sewage and solid waste management.
Compliance of environmental norms on the subject of waste management has to be on high priority.
It is high time that the state realises its duty to law and to citizens and adopts further monitoring at its own level.
People must be involved in the problem through appropriate awareness and strategies to encourage public participation and contribution.
There is no time for leisure, reflected in the timelines proposed for bridging the acknowledged gaps.
Case background: Allegations of pollution, health hazards
The case originated from complaints that municipal authorities were dumping and burning solid waste at a trenching ground located close to the Wainganga River.
Petitioners alleged that toxic emissions from burning waste, especially plastic, had severely degraded air quality across nearly 20 villages, causing respiratory illnesses among residents.
They further highlighted that during monsoon seasons, contaminated runoff from the dumping site mixed with river water and seeped into groundwater, threatening both drinking water and agricultural use.
Findings: Persistent non-compliance
A joint inspection committee found massive quantities of untreated “legacy waste” at the site and noted significant deficiencies in scientific waste processing.
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The NGT observed that although infrastructure such as composting units and material recovery facilities existed, they were not functioning effectively, and there was no proper system for the treatment of leachate or sewage.
The municipal council argued that the dumping site had been officially designated since 2004-05 and denied that it was unauthorised.
The municipal body submitted that measures such as door-to-door collection, waste segregation, and composting were in place, and that a biomining project had been initiated through a contract awarded in May 2024.
“Long future dates breach of which has taken place frequently in the past without accountability is not a convincing solution. It is a poor substitute for compliance within laid down timelines for the long past. This approach may project lack of concern or not realizing the grim ground situation crying for emergent remedial measures on priority. There is no time for leisure, reflected in timelines proposed for bridging the acknowledged gaps,” the NGT said.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More