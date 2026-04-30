Nagging problem: NGT slams Madhya Pradesh officials over waste crisis

The NGT was hearing a plea alleging non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and discharge of untreated waste into water bodies near Village Rengatola in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiApr 30, 2026 08:00 AM IST
NGT waste management Madhya PradeshCompliance of environmental norms on the subject of waste management has to be on high priority, said the NGT. (Image generated using AI)
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NGT news: Flagging a persistent governance failure in tackling waste disposal, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has warned that the “nagging problem of waste management” and directed urgent corrective measures in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district.

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member) was hearing a plea alleging non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and discharge of untreated waste into water bodies near Village Rengatola in Balaghat.

“There is need for paradigm shift in handling the situation. The nagging problem of waste management stares the administration in the face and remains unresolved to the detriment of environment and public health. First change required is to set up a centralised single window mechanism for planning, capacity building and monitoring of waste management at the State level,” the NGT said on April 28.

NGT waste management
Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member) of the NGT said that there is no time for leisure when it comes to waste management. (Image enhanced using AI)

NGT: Mission mode for results

  • It is the mindset and determination to act in a mission mode which can produce results.
  • Thus, it may be necessary to brain storm with available experts and other stake holders in the state at different levels, evolve models for both solid and sewage management.
  • The said model can be fast replicated, initiate special campaigns with community/media involvement in the larger interest of protecting environment and public health with determination for prompt action.
  • Such brain storming sessions may enable capacity enhancement of the regulators and the processes.
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  • Campaigns and community involvement may result in reducing the financial and administrative load on the administration.
  • It would be better to replicate the efforts made in maintaining cleanliness, including enhancing public contribution and utilising for sewage and solid waste management.
  • Compliance of environmental norms on the subject of waste management has to be on high priority.
  • It is high time that the state realises its duty to law and to citizens and adopts further monitoring at its own level.
  • People must be involved in the problem through appropriate awareness and strategies to encourage public participation and contribution.
  • There is no time for leisure, reflected in the timelines proposed for bridging the acknowledged gaps.

Case background: Allegations of pollution, health hazards

The case originated from complaints that municipal authorities were dumping and burning solid waste at a trenching ground located close to the Wainganga River.

Petitioners alleged that toxic emissions from burning waste, especially plastic, had severely degraded air quality across nearly 20 villages, causing respiratory illnesses among residents.

They further highlighted that during monsoon seasons, contaminated runoff from the dumping site mixed with river water and seeped into groundwater, threatening both drinking water and agricultural use.

Findings: Persistent non-compliance

A joint inspection committee found massive quantities of untreated “legacy waste” at the site and noted significant deficiencies in scientific waste processing.

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The NGT observed that although infrastructure such as composting units and material recovery facilities existed, they were not functioning effectively, and there was no proper system for the treatment of leachate or sewage.

It also recorded that the environmental compensation of Rs 1.26 crore imposed by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board remains unpaid.

Municipal council’s defence

The municipal council argued that the dumping site had been officially designated since 2004-05 and denied that it was unauthorised.

The municipal body submitted that measures such as door-to-door collection, waste segregation, and composting were in place, and that a biomining project had been initiated through a contract awarded in May 2024.

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The council also cited financial constraints and reliance on state approvals for infrastructure like sewage treatment plants (STPs), attributing delays to administrative processes.

Key directions issued

  • The NGT issued a series of directions.
  • Immediate biomining and disposal of legacy waste.
  • Installation and timely completion of STPs.
  • Declaration of buffer zones around dumping sites.
  • Establishment of an environmental monitoring cell.
  • Installation of firefighting systems.
  • Enforcement and recovery of environmental compensation.

NGT slams systemic failure as Bhopal’s AQI hits hazardous 315 over illegal waste burning

On April 10, declaring that “there is no time for leisure” in tackling India’s worsening waste crisis, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called for a mission-mode overhaul of waste management systems, warning that delays, weak accountability and fragmented governance continue to endanger public health and the environment.

A bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Dr Prashant Gargava (Expert Member) was hearing a plea filed by one Prabhat Pandey alleging illegal open burning of municipal solid waste at the BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) Dussehra Ground following the Bhopal Utsav Mela, which reportedly led to hazardous air quality levels (AQI 315) and raised serious violations of environmental laws.

“Long future dates breach of which has taken place frequently in the past without accountability is not a convincing solution. It is a poor substitute for compliance within laid down timelines for the long past. This approach may project lack of concern or not realizing the grim ground situation crying for emergent remedial measures on priority. There is no time for leisure, reflected in timelines proposed for bridging the acknowledged gaps,” the NGT said.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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